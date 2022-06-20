MM 6.20: Three-star class of 2023 wide receiver Ryan Manning commits to Maryland football

Maryland football picked up a recruiting victory over the weekend as three-star receiver Ryan Manning — the 13th-ranked recruit in Maryland in the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite — announced his commitment to Mike Locksley’s team on Twitter Saturday.

Manning, who attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, is the fourth commit in the Terps’ 2023 class, joining fellow three-stars in quarterback Robert “Champ” Long, wide receiver Nasir Addison, and offensive lineman and Owings Hills, Maryland native Tamarus Walker.

The five-foot-11, 170-pound prospect fielded offers from 15 schools, with Big Ten rivals Penn State and Minnesota cracking his top five list. Despite a late visit with the Gophers last week, the 110th receiver in the 2023 class ultimately decided to stay local with the Terps.

As a junior, Manning finished his 2021 campaign with 39 catches, 1,001 yards and 13 touchdowns to help lead Bowie High School to an 8-3 record. Following the season, he transferred to St. Frances Academy, where he will play his final year beginning this fall.

In other news

CBS Sports named the Maryland football receiving core, led by senior Dontay Demus Jr. and junior Rakim Jarrett, as a top-three group in the nation.

Maryland baseball shortstop Matt Shaw collected player of the game honors for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod Baseball League in his first game with the team.

WATCH: Player of the Game 6.18.22 | Matt Shaw (@TerpsBaseball)@EthanGFrank catches up with the newest member of the Bravos, Matt Shaw, to discuss his big night at the plate and on the basepaths, plus his acrobatic double play that keyed Bourne's second straight win!#GoBravos pic.twitter.com/jj6cAq7wQG — Bourne Braves (@BourneBraves) June 19, 2022

Fatts Russell sat down for an interview to discuss what he believes he can bring to a team ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft. Most mock drafts have the guard on the outside looking in at the moment.

.@TerrapinHoops guard Fatts Russell is ready to show teams his competitive drive and shot making ability during the pre-draft process.#GoldOnTheClock pic.twitter.com/H4PTC5iWv5 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 17, 2022

Missy Meharg, entering her 35th season as Maryland’s field hockey coach, will be featured in the upcoming project Fearlessly Forward: The Story of Maryland and Title IX.

7 National Titles

26 Conference Titles

19 Final Fours

111 All-Americans.



1 impeccable legacy. Missy Meharg is one of the greatest coaches in college sports history.



She's featured in Fearlessly Forward: The Story of Maryland and Title IX. Coming June 23. pic.twitter.com/tQ2I8bRjLl — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 17, 2022

Graduate journalism student and track athlete Destiny Ward shared her powerful thoughts in an essay reflecting on and celebrating Juneteenth.

On this #Juneteenth, we celebrate freedom, learn about our past and reflect on what still needs to be done to achieve liberty and equality for all.



Read Destiny Ward’s (@MarylandTrack) powerful essay on the meaning of #Juneteenth: https://t.co/enn6KIuZFA pic.twitter.com/BZKddSFpvW — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 19, 2022

Former Terp Vicky Bullett was part of the Washington Mystics’ first-ever Hall of Fame class.

Maryland women’s soccer brought in another legend in Lindsay Simpson to announce its matchup for Alumni Day against Saint Joseph’s on Sept. 11.