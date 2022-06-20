 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 6.20: Three-star class of 2023 wide receiver Ryan Manning commits to Maryland football

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By AndrewChodes
Photo Courtesy of Twitter
Ryan Manning (@Ryan1Manning)

Maryland football picked up a recruiting victory over the weekend as three-star receiver Ryan Manning — the 13th-ranked recruit in Maryland in the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite — announced his commitment to Mike Locksley’s team on Twitter Saturday.

Manning, who attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, is the fourth commit in the Terps’ 2023 class, joining fellow three-stars in quarterback Robert “Champ” Long, wide receiver Nasir Addison, and offensive lineman and Owings Hills, Maryland native Tamarus Walker.

The five-foot-11, 170-pound prospect fielded offers from 15 schools, with Big Ten rivals Penn State and Minnesota cracking his top five list. Despite a late visit with the Gophers last week, the 110th receiver in the 2023 class ultimately decided to stay local with the Terps.

As a junior, Manning finished his 2021 campaign with 39 catches, 1,001 yards and 13 touchdowns to help lead Bowie High School to an 8-3 record. Following the season, he transferred to St. Frances Academy, where he will play his final year beginning this fall.

In other news

CBS Sports named the Maryland football receiving core, led by senior Dontay Demus Jr. and junior Rakim Jarrett, as a top-three group in the nation.

Maryland baseball shortstop Matt Shaw collected player of the game honors for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod Baseball League in his first game with the team.

Fatts Russell sat down for an interview to discuss what he believes he can bring to a team ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft. Most mock drafts have the guard on the outside looking in at the moment.

Missy Meharg, entering her 35th season as Maryland’s field hockey coach, will be featured in the upcoming project Fearlessly Forward: The Story of Maryland and Title IX.

Graduate journalism student and track athlete Destiny Ward shared her powerful thoughts in an essay reflecting on and celebrating Juneteenth.

Former Terp Vicky Bullett was part of the Washington Mystics’ first-ever Hall of Fame class.

Maryland women’s soccer brought in another legend in Lindsay Simpson to announce its matchup for Alumni Day against Saint Joseph’s on Sept. 11.

Next Up In Maryland Football

