Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Logan Wisnauskas wins 2022 Tewaaraton Award

Maryland fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas was awarded the 2022 Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the best college lacrosse player in the country.

Other finalists included Chris Gray (North Carolina), Brendan Nichtern (Army), Sam Handley (Penn) and Connor Shellenberger (Virginia). Wisnauskas is the third Maryland player to win the men’s award, joining Matt Rambo and Jared Bernhardt, who won in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

Maryland is only the second school to have a player win the men’s award in consecutive years, joining Albany — which saw Lyle Thompson win back-to-back Tewaaraton Awards in 2014 and 2015.

Maryland has won the women’s award nine times, including a string of six consecutive winners from 2012-2017. Maryland graduate attacker Aurora Cordingley was a finalist this year, but Boston College’s Charlotte North was awarded the honor for the second straight season.

Wisnauskas was announced as the Tewaaraton Award’s 2022 recipient during a ceremony at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., honoring the native roots of the game of lacrosse — which originated thousands of years ago and was first played by the Iroquois people.

“I do think the Tewaaraton is a great celebration of our sport,” Maryland head coach John Tillman said. “It’s what’s great about our game, and it ties us to the history of the sport and what it’s all about.”

Wisnauskas — a Sykesville, Maryland native — began his college career in the heartland of where the Iroquois first played lacrosse, completing a redshirt year at Syracuse before returning to College Park to play for his home state. There, he put together one of the best careers any Maryland men’s lacrosse player has ever had. Wisnauskas departs as Maryland’s all-time leader in goals (205) and points (340), leading the program to its fourth NCAA national championship this season.

Wisnauskas’ 2022 season was the best statistical offensive season ever compiled by a Terp. He had a school-record and nation-leading 103 points, scoring 61 goals and adding 42 assists. Wisnauskas had at least four points in all 18 games and had at least six points in 10 contests.

Wisnauskas has been no stranger to recognition for his accomplishments this season. He was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Tournament Most Valuable Player and the Lt. Raymond J. Enners Outstanding Player of the Year. Wisnauskas was also a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten and First Team All-American selection. He was selected first overall in the 2022 PLL Draft by the Chrome and will begin his professional career this summer.