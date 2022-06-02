MM 6.2: Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Emily Sterling named Goalkeeper of the Year

Maryland women’s lacrosse goalkeeper Emily Sterling was named IWLCA National Goalkeeper of the Year, the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association announced on Wednesday.

The Big Ten Goaltender of the Year had an outstanding season, protecting the net for the Terps while finishing second in the nation in save percentage at .531 and posted an outstanding goals against average of 7.87. Sterling recorded the highest save percentage in conference play history at .626.

She established herself as the best goalie in the nation and collected a plethora of awards. The stellar goalkeeper was a IWLCA First Team All-American, a first team All-Big Ten selection, and a five-time Defensive Player of the Week recipient.

Sterling led a Maryland defense that allowed 149 goals against 10 top-25 ranked opponents, including the postseason.

She became the seventh player in program history to win National Goaltender of the Year and the third in the past five seasons under head coach Cathy Reese.

The Terps captured a Big Ten title this season and made a Final Four run as the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament before falling to No. 3-seed Boston College.

In other news

Former Maryland men’s basketball stars Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala worked out for the Washington Wizards ahead of the draft later this month.

Maryland women’s lacrosse Grace Griffin and Aurora Cordingley were invited to the IWLCA Senior All-Star Game.

Grace Griffin and Aurora Cordingley will play in the @IWLCA Senior All-Star Game this Sunday at 12:45 pm in Sparks, MD! pic.twitter.com/Uw3OWpjzNS — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) June 1, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman joined the Big Ten Network a couple days after his team captured the national championship.

"There's no place like it in the sport."@CoachTillman1 joined @MikeHallHere to discuss the support @TerpsMLax received during its fourth NCAA title run.



Full #B1Gtoday interview ➡️ https://t.co/DROvtaRap1 pic.twitter.com/fxXeAAv8m6 — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) June 1, 2022

Maryland celebrated the 110 student athletes who received spring Academic All-Big Ten honors.

Congrats to our 110 spring Academic All-Big Ten selections!



Proud of our student-athletes. https://t.co/lOpPOPP8DS — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 1, 2022

Maryland baseball announced its first ever regional game at College Park will be sold out.

This is gonna be fun.



Friday's game against LIU is SOLD OUT!



Limited tickets still remain for the remaining regional games: https://t.co/Q36aKhctC9 pic.twitter.com/ugiBvGJ3nN — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 1, 2022

Maryland is celebrating pride month throughout June.