MM 6.17: 12 Maryland football players receive preseason All-Big Ten recognition

Maryland football had a dozen players receive Preseason All-Big Ten honors from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele, both publications announced this week.

The Terps featured on both publications are star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who was named to the third team on both, and defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite, who was named to the first team by Phil Steele and the fourth team by Athlon Sports.

Also named to both publications are explosive wideouts Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakim Jarrett. Defensive back Jakorian Bennett and kicker Chad Ryland rounded out the six Terps recognized by both publications.

Tagovailoa is the driving force behind Maryland’s explosive offense and has quickly established himself as one of the top signal-callers in the nation. He had a season to remember last season, when he set program single-season records in passing yards with 3,860, a completion percentage of 69.2%, and 300-yard passing games with seven respectively. He also made school history by tossing 26 touchdowns.

Jarrett is a silky smooth route runner who’s a load to tackle in the open field. He led the Terps in every receiving category with 62 catches for 829 yards and five touchdowns.

Demus Jr. is returning to the huddle this season after a torn ACL ended what was shaping up to be a successful campaign for the D.C. native. Prior to his injury, he led the Big Ten in receiving yards and ranked sixth in touchdowns.

Bennett received second-team honors from Phil Steele, followed by third-team honors from Athlon. He is a physical defensive back who consistently made plays on the ball last season. His 16 pass breakups led the Power Five and was the most by a Terp since Dominique Foxworth’s 22 breakups in 2003.

Nasili-Kite was a preseason first-team honoree after the redshirt senior defensive lineman caused havoc for opposing quarterbacks last season. In 2021, he recorded 37 total tackles — seven for loss — and led the Big Ten in sacks per game.

Ryland joins the Terps after a decorated career at Eastern Michigan that saw him accomplish history by becoming the program’s all-time leader in career points with 309.

Six other members of Maryland’s football team received honors: OL Jaelyn Duncan, DB Deonte Banks, TE Corey Dyches, DL Ami Finau, LB Ruben Hyppolite II, and DB Tarheeb Still.

In other news

Maryland men’s and women’s basketball’s conference opponents were announced by the Big Ten on Thursday.

The USFL announced their All-USFL defensive team and former Maryland defensive back Will Likely was named to the squad. Likely plays for the Houston Gamblers and recorded four interceptions this past season.

The inaugural All-USFL Team defense



Which of these players was the most dominant on defense this season? pic.twitter.com/m5sCQSRimh — USFL (@USFL) June 16, 2022

Former Maryland men’s basketball player Terrell Stoglin was named to the 2022 All-BAL First Team, the league announced on Thursday.

Introducing the 2022 All-BAL First Team:

•Terrell Stoglin, AS Salé

•Édgar Sosa, Zamalek

•Carlos Morais, Petro de Luanda

•Radhouane Slimane, US Monastir

•Ater Majok, US Monastir pic.twitter.com/31PWgQ7cKz — Basketball Africa League (@theBAL) June 15, 2022

Maryland baseball RHP Jason Savacool will represent USA Baseball as a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. Savacool, a First Team All-Big Ten selection, had an impressive 8-3 record to go along with 123 strikeouts.

From Red, White, Black, and Gold to Red, White, and Blue.



Jason Savacool is heading to @USABaseballCNT camp to represent @USABaseball! pic.twitter.com/ukUyj7OAy6 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 16, 2022

Maryland field hockey has nine players suiting up for the Team USA this summer.

9️⃣ Terps are headed in @usafieldhockey’s 2022 Senior Nexus Championship July 17-22 in Virginia Beach! https://t.co/J84pgtClA8 — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) June 16, 2022

Maryland wrestling’s Jaxon Smith discussed the state of the program as well as his own personal experiences throughout his redshirt year.

ICYMI: Jaxon Smith sat down with @Claunchinator to talk about his redshirt season and how the Terps continue to build. #TurtlePower x #TFINhttps://t.co/boRMLZWLCn — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) June 16, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball’s Faith Masonius was in Atlanta this week for an NIL conference.

Our very own Faith Masonius was on an impressive panel this week at the @INFLCR #NILSummit in Atlanta!



Faith was on a panel discussing the Innovation and Monetization In the Eyes Of A Female Athlete with LaChina Robinson, Sedona Prince, Fran Belibi and Jada Williams pic.twitter.com/hVwsPBGGVN — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) June 16, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer continued to reveal its schedule as they announced the home opener Sept. 1 against Georgetown.

Maryland women’s tennis’ doubles duo of Mary Brumfield and Selma Cadar was recognized with a top 10 regional ranking.