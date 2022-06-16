MM 6.16: Five Maryland baseball players earn All-Region Team honors

Five Maryland baseball players were recognized as members of the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Division I All-Region East Team, the American Baseball Coaches Association announced Wednesday.

Sophomore shortstop Matt Shaw, fifth-year outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Ramsey and sophomore right-handed pitcher Jason Savacool were selected to the region’s first team. Junior third baseman Nick Lorusso was named to the region’s second team. The ABCA only selected first and second teams for each of the eight regions.

For Alleyne, the 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year, the accolades continue to roll in. He was also named a Collegiate Baseball First Team All-American and a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist. Making the decision to return for a fifth year instead of going pro, Alleyne had a monster season. He hit a program-record 24 home runs, batted .331, stole 24 bases and drove in 79 RBIs this past season.

Shaw made the move from second base to shortstop this spring, and it paid dividends. He recorded a .290 batting average and was right behind Alleyne with 22 home runs. Joining Shaw on the left side of the infield was Lorusso, who had a fantastic season after coming over from Villanova. Lorusso launched 15 home runs and had a sparkling .322 batting average as a key cog in the Maryland lineup.

Ramsey and Savacool were both ultra-reliable arms in outstanding seasons for the Terps, respectively. Against Northwestern on April 29, Ramsey threw just the 20th nine-inning perfect game in NCAA baseball history. Ramsey’s 11 wins were also one shy of Campbell’s Thomas Harrington for the most in the nation. Donning the No. 45, Savacool’s 2.93 ERA was the best in head coach Rob Vaughn’s weekend rotation. His 107.2 innings pitched, 123 strikeouts and eight wins all rank in the program’s top five in the single-season record book.

All five players were named to the All-Big Ten First Team as well.

In other news

Former Maryland men’s soccer player Robbie Rogers made history more than nine years ago as the first openly gay male athlete in major North American professional sports.

A trailblazer. @robbierogers (@MarylandMSoccer) made history in May of 2013, becoming the first openly gay male athlete to compete in a major North American sports league.



Rogers has since acted as an advocate and educator for equality across the sports world. #Pride2022 pic.twitter.com/9WPz7vm83T — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 15, 2022

The late Paula Girven made history at Maryland before becoming an Olympian for the United States.

Paula Girven, a legend.



- first African-American woman to receive an athletic scholarship at Maryland.

- two-time NCAA Champion.

- two-time Olympian.



Fearlessly Forward: The Story of Maryland and Title IX. Coming June 23. pic.twitter.com/CLZMyV0F0M — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 15, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse assistant coach and offensive coordinator Bobby Benson officially left to take the head coaching gig at Providence.

Thank you to Coach Benson for everything! Best of luck in Providence!



: https://t.co/yT9Q7ev2Ja#BeTheBenson pic.twitter.com/m1Mt31lIdr — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) June 15, 2022

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse national champion and Tewaaraton winner Logan Wisnauskas is already making his impact felt at the U.S. senior national team tryouts.

*checks on Logan Wisnauskas*



Yeah, he’s still obliterating the net.



From @TerpsMLax to @Tewaaraton to @PremierLacrosse to Senior Team tryouts. He’s still going. pic.twitter.com/6fCOhQ4jGP — U.S. Men's National Team (@USAMLax) June 15, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball officially announced the addition of St. Francis (NY) transfer forward Patrick Emilien.

A versatile forward from The Six.



Welcome home, Patrick Emilien!



➡️ https://t.co/L2B3LvtJKO pic.twitter.com/SXxKPiiX6H — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 15, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball’s incoming freshmen have graduated from high school and will be in College Park soon.

ɴᴇxᴛ ꜱᴛᴏᴘ: College Park



Congratulations to our newest Terps! pic.twitter.com/tnNKaJhFHv — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) June 15, 2022

Tennessee Titans rookie and former Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is doing big things at Tennessee’s mandatory minicamp.

Chig already turning heads pic.twitter.com/g12q0WKTDz — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) June 15, 2022

Aurora Cordingley put on a show for Maryland women’s lacrosse in the 2022 season.

Too many to count.



What was your favorite Aurora Cordingley goal of 2022? pic.twitter.com/4L5CuttFMv — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) June 15, 2022

Maryland football tight end coach Mike Miller received recognition by On3 as one of the 65 rising star assistant coaches.