MM 6.15: Two Maryland women’s basketball assistant coaches recognized for their impact

Maryland women’s basketball had two assistant coaches named on a list of the most impactful high level assistant coaches in women’s basketball, announced by Silver Waves Media on Tuesday.

Assistants Karen Blair and Lindsey Spann were recognized for their contributions to Maryland and the sport.

Blair is the associate head coach under head coach Brenda Frese and joined the staff in 2018. In 2020, Blair was named the Division I Assistant Coach of the Year by the WBCA. Frese has praised the outstanding job Blair does as a coach and a recruiter, and how crucial she has been to the Terps’ recent success.

Earlier this year, Testudo Times published a profile on Blair.

Spann was hired to Maryland’s staff in 2019 as the Director of Recruiting Operations, taking over for Tori Jankoska — a recently-hired Virginia assistant also recognized by Silver Waves Media. Spann was quickly elevated to an assistant coach role after just one season, and in the spring of 2021 she was recognized by the WBCA as a 30-under-30 nominee as one of the best young coaches in women’s basketball.

Throughout her tenure at Maryland, Spann has been one of the nation’s best talent evaluators and put together a top-10 recruiting class in 2021, according to ESPN’s rankings. She currently holds the title of an assistant coach while still acting as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

In other news

Maryland student-athletes showed out in the classroom, earning a new departmental record with an Academic Progress Rate of 985. Eight separate programs earned a perfect 1,000 APR score and both women’s cross country and women’s golf earned NCAA APR Public Recognition Awards.

Terps getting it done in the classroom!



The University of Maryland has set a departmental record for its best Academic Progress Rate (APR) score with a 985!



More: https://t.co/UwTHtMH400 pic.twitter.com/11UZPENoeG — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 14, 2022

Maryland Volleyball released its 2022 Big Ten schedule. The Terps will play 20 conference games, starting on Sept. 23 at Illinois.

: Our 2022 Big Ten Schedule has arrived!



: https://t.co/JTFxyyPnre pic.twitter.com/LtHNEzlHAb — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) June 14, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer senior forward Keyera Wynn announced the team’s second game of the 2022 season on Aug. 25 at Navy. The Terps will start the season a week prior at Temple.

Terps Tennis’ Selma Cadar was ranked eighth in the ITA Tennis Atlantic Regional Singles Rankings. The junior went 25-8 in singles matches this past year.

What a year for Selma Cadar! Ranked 8️⃣ in the @ITA_Tennis Atlantic Regional Singles Rankings! So proud of you, Selma!



Read More: ➡️ https://t.co/YNI8m2IGMQ pic.twitter.com/YjrSIyapza — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) June 14, 2022

The documentary Fearlessly Forward: The Story of Maryland and Title IX will premiere on June 23. Maryland recently hosted an event at Xfinity Center celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.