MM 6.14: 10 former Maryland men’s lacrosse players to try out for United States senior national team

Ten members of the Maryland men’s lacrosse team will be trying out for the U.S. senior national team in Sparks, Maryland, it was announced Monday.

Current Maryland defensive coordinator and 2013 USILA First Team All-American defenseman Jesse Bernhardt was among those invited. The seventh overall pick in the 2016 MLL Draft, Matthew Dunn, was invited as well.

Defenseman Michael Ehrhardt, a 2014 USILA First Team All-American, and 2010 All-ACC goalie Brian Phipps will also be traveling to the in-state headquarters for a chance to make the club.

Four members of the Terps’ 2017 national championship team are also looking to make the most of the opportunity. They include midfielders Colin Heacock and Connor Kelly, along with defenseman Tim Muller and attackman Matt Rambo.

The recently crowned 2022 national champions will be represented at the tryouts by the program’s all-time leader in goals, Logan Wisnauskas, and 2022 All-Big Ten First-Teamer Brett Makar.

The opening round of the tryout process will begin Tuesday and carry through Thursday.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball made the addition of Seton Hall transfer guard Jahari Long official on Monday.

Officially official!



Terp Nation, get your first look at @Jahari2_. pic.twitter.com/bzEhgb3lhT — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 13, 2022

The late, great Len Bias recorded a double-double the last time Maryland men’s basketball and Tennessee met up in 1984. The two schools will face off this season on Dec. 11 at the Barclays Center.

Back against the Vols this season.



Len Bias dropped 25 and 10 in our last matchup with Tennessee in 1984.



Icon. pic.twitter.com/9XMsBfiA3F — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 13, 2022

Legendary Maryland men’s basketball head coach Gary Williams was hired 33 years ago.

Gary Williams became our head coach on June 13, 1989:



Basketball Hall of Fame

2002 National Championship

2 Final Fours

4 ACC Championships

14 NCAA Tournaments

461 wins



Maryland Icon. pic.twitter.com/0Ybd8Mxp52 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 13, 2022

Maryland football celebrated the life of Jordan McNair, who died five years ago.

The new and improved Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex, home to Maryland’s field hockey and women’s lacrosse programs, is coming soon to College Park.

Coming soon…



The Plex, UPGRADED pic.twitter.com/SJaVF3YPqu — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) June 13, 2022

Following a historic year, Maryland tennis finished the season with a top-five ranking in the ITA Atlantic Regional Rankings.

The Terps finished the year ranked 4th in the ITA Atlantic Regional Rankings after a school-record 18 wins!



Read More: ➡️ https://t.co/YNI8m2IGMQ pic.twitter.com/SGPaPkvwRp — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) June 13, 2022

Maryland Athletics invoked some memories of past athletes by tweeting one of its old logos.

First person you think of? pic.twitter.com/kCoUZKksnd — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 13, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer began unveiling its schedule on Twitter Monday night, starting with the season opener at Temple on Aug. 18.