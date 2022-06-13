MM 6.13: Three-star class of 2023 offensive lineman Tamarus Walker commits to Maryland football

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Tamarus Walker announced his commitment to play for head coach Mike Locksley and Maryland football via Twitter on Sunday.

Walker, who currently plays at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, is a three-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite, is ranked as the 20th-best player in the state of Maryland and is the 87th-best interior offensive lineman in the country — a position that has become a priority for Locksley. After the 2022 season, the Terps will need replenishing in the trenches with the graduations of senior starters Jaelyn Duncan, Spencer Anderson and Johari Branch.

Listed at six-foot-four, 300 pounds, Walker fielded offers from a handful of other FBS schools but chose to continue his playing career in College Park following an official visit this past weekend.

“It was always my dream school,” Walker said of Maryland in an interview with Rivals.com. “Coming into [my] official visit, they really showed me love and I felt at home there… I’m recruiting all over the DMV to help us make something special here at Maryland.”

He will not be the only McDonogh product on the Terps’ roster, joining fellow Eagles Dante Trader, Harrison Beattie and Preston Howard.

Walker is the third commitment in Locksley’s 2023 recruiting class and the first from Maryland.

In other news

Xfinity Center hosted Wine and Whiskey on the Hardwood, an event dedicated to celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Thank you for supporting our fearless women and for celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dgRGeBhktq — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) June 12, 2022

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Nik Caner-Medley announced his retirement after a 16-year professional career. Caner-Medley ranks 16th all-time in scoring at Maryland and 20th all-time in rebounds.

Congrats on an amazing run! pic.twitter.com/5XkfDFk2w1 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 10, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse put up gaudy numbers throughout its historic run to an undefeated season and national championship.

One of the best teams in lacrosse history.@TerpsMLax had a season for the ages. See it broken down by the numbers. https://t.co/77Iq1H1nkA — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 10, 2022

Maryland senior offensive lineman Spencer Anderson has the highest pass blocking grade of any returning tackle in the Big Ten, according to Pro Football Focus.

1️⃣ Spencer Anderson (Maryland) - 86.6

2️⃣ Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) - 84.3 pic.twitter.com/TBM35vAfNI — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 11, 2022

Recently-graduated Maryland men’s lacrosse great Logan Wisnauskas scored his first career goal in the Premier Lacrosse League.

That’s the #1 pick’s first professional goal. pic.twitter.com/AyExFhPSix — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) June 10, 2022

Former Terps men’s soccer standout Ben Bender scored a goal for Charlotte FC in back-to-back games.