MM 6.10: Ralph Friedgen announced as candidate on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Maryland football head coach Ralph Friedgen has been announced as a candidate on the ballot for induction into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Friedgen made the Terps a household name during his tenure in College Park from 2001-10. He’s famously remembered for his 2001 season that saw him lead Maryland to new heights. In his first season at the helm, “The Fridge” led the Terps to their first ACC championship since 1985. He made history by becoming the first coach to win an ACC title in their first season at a program. The successful season would culminate in an appearance in the BCS FedEx Orange Bowl.

He is the third-winningest coach in Maryland history with 75 victories. The Terps won five bowl games in seven appearances under his tutelage.

The revered coach knows what it’s like to don the red and black on your helmet, as he was a Maryland offensive guard from 1966-69.

One of his greatest contributions to the program was keeping local talented prospects in the DMV. Friedgen coached NFL stars such as Shawne Merriman, Vernon Davis and Torrey Smith, D’Qwell Jackson and E.J. Henderson.

Current head coach Michael Locksley was among some of the talented coaches who enjoyed coaching under Friedgen. Locksley was on Friedgen’s staff from 2001-02, while serving as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Dec. 5, 2023, the date of the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner.

In other news

Class of 2022 power forward Caelum Swanton-Rodger committed to Maryland men’s basketball on Thursday.

Maryland athletics has put some incredible talent into the pros during this past year.

Maryland football officially announced the additions of quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and defensive lineman Henry Chibueze and Quashon Fuller.

Maryland football offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan received some NFL buzz from Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy.

Caelum Swanton-Rodger is ready to make a name for himself for Maryland men’s basketball.

Maryland men’s basketball returned to the Xfinity Center pavilion for the start of summer practice.

Maryland track and field’s Caleb Dean’s season ended in the 400-meter hurdle semifinals.

