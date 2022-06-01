MM 6.1: Connecticut Sun sign former Terp Stephanie Jones to a hardship contract

The first-place Connecticut Sun of the WNBA agreed to a hardship contract with second year-pro and former Maryland women’s basketball player Stephanie Jones.

Jones appeared in two games this season with the Washington Mystics, then subsequently was waived on May 12.

The former Maryland women’s basketball star enjoyed a decorated career in College Park from 2016-20. Jones earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors twice, while posting the third-best career field goal percentage in program history with 59.4%.

During her senior season in 2017, she led Maryland to its third consecutive Big Ten title.

Her sister, Brionna, had an outstanding career for Maryland head coach Brenda Frese as well. Brionna was a three-time first team All-Big Ten selection and the conference tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in 2017.

In other news

Maryland women’s soccer redshirt junior Taylor Whitmer shared a piece about her mental health journey and the importance of seeking help in light of a crisis.

"If you need to talk, then talk. If you can be an active listener for someone, then listen."@TerpsWSoccer's @taylorwhitmer tells the story of her mental health journey as she navigates being a student-athlete.



In Her Own Words: https://t.co/HoV10MIZrF — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) May 31, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman further solidified his spot as one of the sport’s best with Monday’s national title.

John Tillman Appreciation Post.

In 12 seasons at Maryland:



2 National Titles

9 Final Fours

10 Big Ten

79 All-Americans

160 wins



All accomplished with the idea that developing the person is more important than any game.



Respect, Coach. pic.twitter.com/ffBXx6A1Z0 — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) May 31, 2022

Brett Makar had an emotional interview with Big Ten Network following Maryland men’s lacrosse’s national championship game victory.

“Such a special group…All these guys will be in my wedding one day.”



We did it for each other. pic.twitter.com/8HTj9a8JfB — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 31, 2022

Likely Tewaaraton Award winner Logan Wisnauskas etched his spot in the Maryland men’s lacrosse record books all season long.

Wisnauskas IS 1️⃣



103 points this season.

205 career goals.

340 career points.



All records. A title. An all-time Terp. pic.twitter.com/oj4i9JfkJe — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 31, 2022

Bubba Fairman switched to become a short-stick defensive midfielder for Maryland men’s lacrosse this season, and the move was validated with a national championship.

The ultimate team-first guy.



Bubba Fairman is Maryland Lacrosse. pic.twitter.com/JVhiUjeshU — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 31, 2022

Former Maryland baseball player Jose Cuas recorded the first MLB strikeout of his career.

Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn knows how much hosting a regional means to his program.

"Those guys are the reason we're here... we've done this on the shoulders of those guys."



The 2022 Terps are playing this weekend. Every Terp that's ever put on the uniform is hosting this weekend.



Family. @rvaughnUMD. pic.twitter.com/3pcSEZWnEP — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 31, 2022

John Tillman and Rob Vaughn embraced at “The Bob” before Maryland baseball’s Tuesday practice.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Hannah Leubecker was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team.

Congrats to Hannah Leubecker on being selected to the @NCAALAX All-Tournament Team! pic.twitter.com/v2SaTxbSVp — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 31, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse star Aurora Cordingley was selected No. 4 overall in the Athletes Unlimited College Draft.

Shay Ahearn and Maryland women’s lacrosse are ready for redemption in 2022.