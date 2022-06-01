MM 6.1: Connecticut Sun sign former Terp Stephanie Jones to a hardship contract

The first-place Connecticut Sun of the WNBA agreed to a hardship contract with second year-pro and former Maryland women’s basketball player Stephanie Jones.
Jones appeared in two games this season with the Washington Mystics, then subsequently was waived on May 12.
The former Maryland women’s basketball star enjoyed a decorated career in College Park from 2016-20. Jones earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors twice, while posting the third-best career field goal percentage in program history with 59.4%.
During her senior season in 2017, she led Maryland to its third consecutive Big Ten title.
Her sister, Brionna, had an outstanding career for Maryland head coach Brenda Frese as well. Brionna was a three-time first team All-Big Ten selection and the conference tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in 2017.
In other news
Maryland women’s soccer redshirt junior Taylor Whitmer shared a piece about her mental health journey and the importance of seeking help in light of a crisis.
"If you need to talk, then talk. If you can be an active listener for someone, then listen."@TerpsWSoccer's @taylorwhitmer tells the story of her mental health journey as she navigates being a student-athlete.— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) May 31, 2022
In Her Own Words: https://t.co/HoV10MIZrF
Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman further solidified his spot as one of the sport’s best with Monday’s national title.
John Tillman Appreciation Post.— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) May 31, 2022
In 12 seasons at Maryland:
2 National Titles
9 Final Fours
10 Big Ten
79 All-Americans
160 wins
All accomplished with the idea that developing the person is more important than any game.
Respect, Coach. pic.twitter.com/ffBXx6A1Z0
Brett Makar had an emotional interview with Big Ten Network following Maryland men’s lacrosse’s national championship game victory.
“Such a special group…All these guys will be in my wedding one day.”— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 31, 2022
We did it for each other. pic.twitter.com/8HTj9a8JfB
Likely Tewaaraton Award winner Logan Wisnauskas etched his spot in the Maryland men’s lacrosse record books all season long.
Wisnauskas IS 1️⃣— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 31, 2022
103 points this season.
205 career goals.
340 career points.
All records. A title. An all-time Terp. pic.twitter.com/oj4i9JfkJe
Bubba Fairman switched to become a short-stick defensive midfielder for Maryland men’s lacrosse this season, and the move was validated with a national championship.
The ultimate team-first guy.— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 31, 2022
Bubba Fairman is Maryland Lacrosse. pic.twitter.com/JVhiUjeshU
Former Maryland baseball player Jose Cuas recorded the first MLB strikeout of his career.
Jose Cuas. Big Leaguer. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/tHGWLU64ee— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 1, 2022
Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn knows how much hosting a regional means to his program.
"Those guys are the reason we're here... we've done this on the shoulders of those guys."— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 31, 2022
The 2022 Terps are playing this weekend. Every Terp that's ever put on the uniform is hosting this weekend.
Family. @rvaughnUMD. pic.twitter.com/3pcSEZWnEP
John Tillman and Rob Vaughn embraced at “The Bob” before Maryland baseball’s Tuesday practice.
The himself @CoachTillman1 stopped by practice this morning! #VTHMagic pic.twitter.com/pAV2QZPf43— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 31, 2022
Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Hannah Leubecker was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team.
Congrats to Hannah Leubecker on being selected to the @NCAALAX All-Tournament Team! pic.twitter.com/v2SaTxbSVp— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 31, 2022
Maryland women’s lacrosse star Aurora Cordingley was selected No. 4 overall in the Athletes Unlimited College Draft.
Rory ➡️ @AUProSports @rorycord is the fourth overall pick in tonight's Athletes Unlimited College Draft!— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 31, 2022
https://t.co/zvj0ke1j39 pic.twitter.com/c947TwYIvS
Shay Ahearn and Maryland women’s lacrosse are ready for redemption in 2022.
"There's nothing that's going to stop us. We're ready for next year." - Shay Ahearn pic.twitter.com/ATH3LENUuy— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 31, 2022
Loading comments...