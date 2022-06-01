 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 6.1: Connecticut Sun sign former Terp Stephanie Jones to a hardship contract

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Damon Brooks Jr.
Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The first-place Connecticut Sun of the WNBA agreed to a hardship contract with second year-pro and former Maryland women’s basketball player Stephanie Jones.

Jones appeared in two games this season with the Washington Mystics, then subsequently was waived on May 12.

The former Maryland women’s basketball star enjoyed a decorated career in College Park from 2016-20. Jones earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors twice, while posting the third-best career field goal percentage in program history with 59.4%.

During her senior season in 2017, she led Maryland to its third consecutive Big Ten title.

Her sister, Brionna, had an outstanding career for Maryland head coach Brenda Frese as well. Brionna was a three-time first team All-Big Ten selection and the conference tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in 2017.

In other news

Maryland women’s soccer redshirt junior Taylor Whitmer shared a piece about her mental health journey and the importance of seeking help in light of a crisis.

Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman further solidified his spot as one of the sport’s best with Monday’s national title.

Brett Makar had an emotional interview with Big Ten Network following Maryland men’s lacrosse’s national championship game victory.

Likely Tewaaraton Award winner Logan Wisnauskas etched his spot in the Maryland men’s lacrosse record books all season long.

Bubba Fairman switched to become a short-stick defensive midfielder for Maryland men’s lacrosse this season, and the move was validated with a national championship.

Former Maryland baseball player Jose Cuas recorded the first MLB strikeout of his career.

Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn knows how much hosting a regional means to his program.

John Tillman and Rob Vaughn embraced at “The Bob” before Maryland baseball’s Tuesday practice.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Hannah Leubecker was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team.

Maryland women’s lacrosse star Aurora Cordingley was selected No. 4 overall in the Athletes Unlimited College Draft.

Shay Ahearn and Maryland women’s lacrosse are ready for redemption in 2022.

