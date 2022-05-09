MM 5.9: Maryland softball closes out regular season with doubleheader loss to Ohio State

Maryland softball dropped its doubleheader regular season finale to Ohio State this past weekend.

The Terps failed to score any runs in the first game, losing 6-0. In the second game, Maryland got on board first but the Buckeyes scored eight unanswered. The Terps scored four runs in the final inning but it wasn't enough as they ultimately fell 8-5.

Maryland finishes the regular season with a 28-22 overall record and 14-8 in the Big Ten.

The Terps will now head to East Lansing for the Big Ten tournament as the No. 5-seed. They will play No. 12-seed Michigan State in the opening round on May 11.

In other news

Maryland men’s lacrosse earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host either Vermont or Manhattan this weekend.

Maryland women’s lacrosse was tabbed as the No. 2 overall seed and earned a bye into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Both the men and the women beat Rutgers in their respective Big Ten championship games.

No. 18 Maryland baseball split Sunday’s doubleheader against Rutgers.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s victory on Sunday was the 300th of head coach Cathy Reese’s career.

Getting her 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th win on Championship Sunday.



The most @cathyreese5 thing ever pic.twitter.com/1ZsJ7lHQ3X — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 9, 2022

300 wins in only 333 games



We are so lucky to have you as our head coach @cathyreese5! pic.twitter.com/a9sB3a0m7A — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 8, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball shared a ringing endorsement for its new transfer guard and local product Jahmir Young.

Former Terp and current Connecticut Sun player Alyssa Thomas had a strong start to the 2022 WNBA season.

Maryland men’s lacrosse fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas won some the Big Ten Tournament MVP.

Maryland athletics showed continuous love for its illustrious lacrosse programs.

The best two lacrosse coaches in the country reside in College Park.



Leaders. Winners. pic.twitter.com/WfEAli6tIY — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) May 8, 2022

24 hours

2



LAX CAPITAL OF THE WORLD!! pic.twitter.com/LdSgzjpeNt — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) May 8, 2022

Maryland baseball junior outfielder Troy Schreffler Jr. made a ridiculous home run robbery.