MM 5.06: Former Maryland women’s basketball player Katie Benzan earns spot on Washington Mystics’ opening night roster

The former Maryland women’s basketball sharpshooter earns a spot in the WNBA.

Former Maryland guard Katie Benzan will keep her talents in The District after earning a roster spot on the Washington Mystics’ opening night roster following training camp.

The five-foot-six guard went undrafted in the 2022 WNBA Draft, but still did enough in preseason to make the 2019 WNBA Champions’ initial squad.

In her final season in College Park, Benzan averaged 10.2 points per game, while ranking sixth in the country in three point percentage at 44.5% respectively. Benzan earned AP All-America Honorable Mention and All-Big Ten Second Team honors for her performance in 2021-22.

Benzan will be the first Terp to make her WNBA regular season debut since Kaila Charles did in 2020. She averaged four points and sunk two threes during Washington’s preseason slate. The Mystics host the Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse cruised past Johns Hopkins, 16-11, to clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

No. 18 Maryland baseball prepares for an important weekend series at Rutgers.

No. 3 Maryland women’s lacrosse gears up for a rivalry matchup against Johns Hopkins in the Big Ten semifinals.

Maryland baseball’s weekend series was pushed back a day due to impending weather. Game one will now be on Saturday with the series closer on Monday.

Charlotte star transfer guard Jahmir Young is stoked to suit up for his hometown Terps.

Maryland men’s basketball Kevin Willard showed love to the Terps men’s lacrosse team.

The Houston Rockets shared some of this past season’s highlights of former star Maryland big Bruno Fernando.

Towson transfer and new Maryland women’s basketball addition Allie Kubek shared her thoughts about her new destination.

