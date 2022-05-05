MM 5.5: Honors continue to roll in for Maryland pitcher Ryan Ramsey following his perfect game

The more, the merrier for Maryland baseball’s southpaw.

The awards keep rolling in for Terps pitcher Ryan Ramsey following his perfect game in the Terps’ 13-0 victory over Northwestern on April 29.

Ramsey was named the Solomon Eye Associates Terp of The Week on Monday, then on Tuesday he was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NWCBA) Dick Howser Trophy National Player of the Week and won the Golden Spikes Award Performance of the Week. The junior wrapped up his honors from his historic performance by being named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday.

The New Jersey native showed out in one of the greatest performances in college baseball history, firing 118 pitches and sitting all 27 batters that stepped up to the plate. He registered 10 strikeouts in the Terps’ 20th victory at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium.

He’s currently tied for second in wins in the country with an unblemished 8-0 record on the season, to go along with 69 strikeouts and a .176 batting average against opponents in 70.2 innings pitched.

