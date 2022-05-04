Eight Maryland women’s lacrosse players named All-Big Ten honorees

A laundry list of All-Big Ten recipients were announced Wednesday afternoon for the Maryland women’s lacrosse team. In total, eight players were named all-conference, with five earning first-team honorees and an additional three making the second team.

Graduate attacker Aurora Cordingley, graduate defender Abby Bosco and junior goalkeeper Emily Sterling were unanimous selections to the All-Big Ten First Team. Junior attacker Hannah Leubecker and graduate midfielder Grace Griffin round out a conference-leading five first teamers for the Terps.

Cordingley’s play only elevated after dropping the sky blue for the red and gold. The former Johns Hopkins standout made her second straight All-Big Ten First Team.

Bosco, another transfer for the Terps this season, rose to the occasion despite playing in just one game in 2021. The Penn transfer proved her worth on a stout defense as she led the team in ground balls (48) and caused turnovers (22).

Sterling became a superstar in the cage in her first full season in College Park. A dominant April saw the junior surpass her career-high in saves on three separate occasions. Allowing double-digit goals just once all year, Sterling amassed the highest save percentage in the country (.567).

Coming off a 58-goal season, Leubecker clinched her second consecutive All-Big Ten First Team selection. Meanwhile, Griffin, a three-time captain, became a three-time All-Big Ten honoree, capping off a tremendous set of regular season accolades for the veteran.

Junior attacker Libby May, junior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn and senior defender Maddie Sanchez received All-Big Ten Second Team honors.

May built off her 31-goal sophomore season with 44 goals this year. Ahearn spearheaded the draw with 74 draw controls. Sanchez was third on the team in caused turnovers (13) and was a crucial piece for the second best defense in the country.