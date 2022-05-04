Testudo Times Podcast: Postseason spring sports update

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the editors give a roundup of Maryland’s spring sports as they enter the postseason. They recap Maryland football’s spring session and No. 3 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s special season. Finally, they bring on guests to break down everything regarding No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse and No. 18 Maryland baseball.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland football capped off its 15 spring practices with last Saturday’s Red-White Spring Game

No. 3 Maryland women’s lacrosse heads into the postseason as the Big Ten Tournament starts Friday

Testudo Times beat writer and reporter Emmett Siegel joined the show to talk about No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse all-time season

joined the show to talk about No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse all-time season The hosts picked the brain of former Testudo Times writer and podcaster Matt Levine, the current voice of Maryland baseball on the Maryland Baseball Network, about the No. 18 Terps’ record-breaking year

