MM 5.4: Former Terp, current Connecticut Sun player Alyssa Thomas’ return from injury captured by new documentary

Hard times never last, resilient people do.

A former Terp’s perseverance to recover from a major injury was on display for several fans to see.

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas attended a red-carpet event last Thursday for the premiere of the short documentary “The Comeback.” The film, produced by the WNBA franchise, chronicles Thomas’ recovery from her torn Achilles tendon, which she sustained on Jan. 11, 2021, in the Czech Republic. The two-time WNBA All-Star suffered the injury towards the end of a practice with her overseas club, ZVVZ USK Praha.

The @ConnecticutSun are hosting a special event tonight to honor Alyssa Thomas.



Players, coaches & team personnel are arriving on the red carpet for the premiere of The Comeback, a short documentary on @athomas_25's recovery from a torn Achilles.

The six-foot-two forward has been playing overseas since 2014, with stops in Korea and Turkey.

Thomas was thrilled with the documentary and is looking forward to fans seeing a different side of the talented athlete.

“A lot of people have injuries — some like this — and it is a hard process,” Thomas said, via The Hartford Courant. “You are at your lowest point, which you will see in this video. I definitely talk about being at a low point and, you know, it’s there are brighter days and it’s important for people to know that you just got to ride out the wave and have a great team behind you.”

The documentary was directed by Grant Livingston and will be released to the public at a later date.

Players, coaches, and members of the organization attended the special event at Novelle in Montville, Connecticut.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball announced Towson transfer forward Allie Kubek as the newest addition to its roster.

No. 18 Maryland baseball throttled Georgetown, 19-1.

Maryland pitcher Ryan Ramsey received this week’s D1 Baseball’s Golden Spikes Performance of the Week after throwing a perfect game in the Terps’ 13-0 victory over Northwestern on Apr. 29.

Doesn't get more perfect than a perfect game



Congrats to @TerpsBaseball's @RamseyryRyan on winning this week's @d1baseball #GoldenSpikes Performance of the Week after throwing a perfect game

Maryland football freshman linebacker Caleb Wheatland brings the boom to sophomore running back Colby McDonald as he attempts to catch the ball on a slipped screen.

Former Maryland guard Eric Ayala will reportedly enter the 2022 NBA Draft and hire an agent, Ayala told CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein.

Maryland's Eric Ayala tells me that he will hire an agent and enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

Much love to EA on the next chapter.



Much love to EA on the next chapter.

Forever a Terp

Maryland men’s basketball officially announced the signing of Charlotte star transfer guard Jahmir Young, who has until June 1 to pull his name from the NBA Draft process.

Put on for your city.



Welcome home, Jahmir Young!



➡️ https://t.co/hLJ1LkEo5y pic.twitter.com/VdfqwHyDse — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) May 3, 2022

The winners of last Saturday’s Red-White Spring Game, the red team, were rewarded with a steak dinner, while the white team settled for hot dogs and beans.