MM 5.31: Maryland track and field’s Caleb Dean secures spot in NCAA Championships

Following a strong performance at the NCAA East Prelims in Bloomington, Indiana, Maryland track and field junior hurdler Caleb Dean is headed to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Dean will compete in the semifinals of the 400-meter hurdles.

Dean put on a dazzling performance on day three on Friday as he secured a top-five finish of 50.53 seconds in the 400 hurdles. This will be Dean’s second consecutive appearance competing in the 400 hurdles at the NCAA Championships.

“Caleb ran a strong race and showed lots of grit ensuring his spot to the final rounds,” head coach Andrew Valmon said via Friday’s release. “This is a great accomplishment for his second trip to NCAA finals.”

The NCAA Championships are set to take place from Wednesday, June 8, to Saturday, June 11. Dean will be one of 24 athletes striving for the crown in the 400 hurdles. He had the 16th-best time of everyone competing in both the NCAA East and West Prelims. Houston senior Quivell Jordan-Bacot enters with a 48.72-second finish, the best of any other hurdler.

In other news

Maryland men’s lacrosse completed a perfect 18-0 season with a 9-7 win over Cornell in the national championship game on Sunday. Emmett Siegel was on site with the coverage from East Hartford, Connecticut.

Maryland baseball secured the No. 15 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the College Park Regional will begin this weekend.

The scenes were glorious from Maryland men’s lacrosse’s climb back to the top of the college lacrosse world.

Brett Makar and Luke Wierman soaked it all in just a year after Maryland men’s lacrosse had its season end in heartbreaking fashion to Virginia in the national championship game.

Back at the base of the mountain. No better group to climb it with.



Likely Tewaaraton Award winner Logan Wisnauskas added a national title to his storybook Maryland career.

Maryland baseball coach Rob Vaughn spoke after his program received the news that it would host a regional for the first time ever.

Former Maryland baseball infielder Jose Cuas has arrived in the big leagues as a pitcher.

