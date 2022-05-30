MM 5.30: Maryland baseball earns host site for NCAA Regionals

It’s official. College Park, Maryland, will serve as a regional host for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium, home of the Big Ten champion Maryland Terrapins, is set to welcome teams to the park from June 3-6.

.



WE ARE HOSTING FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! pic.twitter.com/nsvzmCn0O2 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 30, 2022

HISTORY.



The boys find out they are hosting. pic.twitter.com/lZ2rWunYE4 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 30, 2022

Following a storybook season, Maryland will host an NCAA Regional for the first time in school history. The Terps will discover their national seed — if they are a top-eight seed, they will be in line to host an NCAA Super Regional as well — and which teams are in their bracket on Monday. The entire Division I bracket will be released on Monday at noon on ESPN2.

The Terps were an impressive 24-2 inside their home confines, and now they will get a chance to advance in the national tournament on the same field.

Despite a disappointing 1-2 showing in this past weekend's Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, Maryland’s whole body of work proved it was deserving of an NCAA Regional host site. The Terps enter the NCAA Tournament with a remarkable 45-12 record. Fifth-year outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, and head coach Rob Vaughn was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Maryland placed a total of six players on the All-Big Ten First Team, which was announced this past Tuesday.

This will mark the second straight season that Maryland has made the NCAA Tournament, but the Terps are hoping to advance in the tournament for the first time since 2015.

In other news

Emmett Siegel covered Maryland’s 13-8 win over Princeton to advance to the national championship game against Cornell, which he previewed here.

Colin McNamara had the coverage of Maryland baseball’s Big Ten Tournament-ending loss to Indiana.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s season ended with a difficult loss to Boston College in the Final Four, but Joseph Lotano detailed the journey the program had to get back on the national spotlight.

Wake Forest quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. committed to Maryland football on Sunday.

Maryland baseball’s Troy Schreffler Jr. was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team.

Congrats to Troy Schreffler Jr. who was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team.



Troy and the boys will see you Friday. pic.twitter.com/r07Utf9phh — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 30, 2022

Maryland baseball is certainly stoked to host its first-ever regional.

Hey Terp Nation



Let's make The Bob a scene the likes of which has never seen in College Park.



You wanna do that with us? — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 30, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse will play for a national title on Monday.

24 hours out.

Ready for more moments like this. #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/gNPxzKOVqH — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 29, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse won a national title nearly five years ago to the date.

Forever legends.



Five years ago today these Terps etched their names into history on the sport’s biggest stage.#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/Z1aDI1LOXT — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 29, 2022

Despite a heartbreaking loss, Maryland women’s lacrosse head coach Cathy Reese was proud of the season her squad put forth.