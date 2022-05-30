 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MM 5.30: Maryland baseball earns host site for NCAA Regionals

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Damon Brooks Jr.
/ new
Photo Courtesy of Maddie Kyler/Maryland Athletics
UMTerps

It’s official. College Park, Maryland, will serve as a regional host for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium, home of the Big Ten champion Maryland Terrapins, is set to welcome teams to the park from June 3-6.

Following a storybook season, Maryland will host an NCAA Regional for the first time in school history. The Terps will discover their national seed — if they are a top-eight seed, they will be in line to host an NCAA Super Regional as well — and which teams are in their bracket on Monday. The entire Division I bracket will be released on Monday at noon on ESPN2.

The Terps were an impressive 24-2 inside their home confines, and now they will get a chance to advance in the national tournament on the same field.

Despite a disappointing 1-2 showing in this past weekend's Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, Maryland’s whole body of work proved it was deserving of an NCAA Regional host site. The Terps enter the NCAA Tournament with a remarkable 45-12 record. Fifth-year outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, and head coach Rob Vaughn was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Maryland placed a total of six players on the All-Big Ten First Team, which was announced this past Tuesday.

This will mark the second straight season that Maryland has made the NCAA Tournament, but the Terps are hoping to advance in the tournament for the first time since 2015.

In other news

Emmett Siegel covered Maryland’s 13-8 win over Princeton to advance to the national championship game against Cornell, which he previewed here.

Colin McNamara had the coverage of Maryland baseball’s Big Ten Tournament-ending loss to Indiana.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s season ended with a difficult loss to Boston College in the Final Four, but Joseph Lotano detailed the journey the program had to get back on the national spotlight.

Wake Forest quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. committed to Maryland football on Sunday.

Maryland baseball’s Troy Schreffler Jr. was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team.

Maryland baseball is certainly stoked to host its first-ever regional.

Maryland men’s lacrosse will play for a national title on Monday.

Maryland men’s lacrosse won a national title nearly five years ago to the date.

Despite a heartbreaking loss, Maryland women’s lacrosse head coach Cathy Reese was proud of the season her squad put forth.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...