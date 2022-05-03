Maryland women’s basketball signs Towson transfer forward Allie Kubek

Maryland women’s basketball announced the signing of former Towson forward Allie Kubek on Tuesday.

Kubek, a six-foot-two local product from Elkton, Maryland, is head coach Brenda Frese’s sixth addition in the last month.

“I chose Maryland because I wanted to spend the next three years playing the sport I love for Coach Frese and her staff at Maryland’s flagship university!” Kubek said via Tuesday’s release. “The team made me feel super comfortable. It felt like family right away.”

Kubek played at Towson for two years and made an impact right away, starting all 22 games during her 2020-21 freshman season. She became the first Tiger to start every regular season game of her freshman season since the 2006-07 season. In just her first year, Kubek’s 7.1 rebounds per game led Towson, and she earned All-CAA Rookie Team accolades.

During her sophomore year this past season, Kubek took a major step forward and was named to the All-CAA Third Team. Her scoring average jumped from 8.9 points per game her freshman year to 14.6 points per game in 2021-22. Kubek’s scoring average ranked second on the team, and she shot 50.1% from the field. She also expanded her game to add a capable three-pointer in her sophomore season; Kubek shot 33% on 97 three-point attempts, a 62-shot increase from her freshman season.

“We’re thrilled to add Allie to our program,” Frese said in the release. “She and her family are Maryland people and it’s been a pleasure getting to know them. Allie is a dynamic front court player who can score in different ways. She’ll be able to help us stretch the defense and space the floor. She can get her own shot and she’s shown she can really be a factor rebounding the ball.”

With the addition of Kubek, the Terps will now have eight newcomers on the 2022-23 roster. Florida transfer guard Lavender Briggs — who was technically on the 2021-22 roster after transferring to Maryland the spring 2022 semester but was not eligible — makes it nine players that will make their Maryland debut this November.

Before arriving at Towson, Kubek finished her high school career at the Sanford School in Hockessin, Delaware.

The NCAA ruled that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 season would not count against fall and winter athletes’ eligibilities. Kubek will have three years of college eligibility remaining.

Maryland’s roster currently stands at 13 players for the 2022-23 season, two more than its 11 listed players from last season.

“Allie addresses a lot of needs for us,” Frese added. “She’s already had a strong start to her college career and we want to help her keep it going. I think her teammates and our fans are going to enjoy her.”