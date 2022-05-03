MM 5.3: Maryland men’s golf finishes third at Big Ten Championship

Maryland men’s golf finished in third place at the Big Ten Championship this past weekend.

With a team score of 887, the Terps were only two points away from tournament winner Illinois. It was Maryland’s second lowest score in the Big Ten Championship and its best score relative to the tournament winner since joining the conference.

According to the school’s tournament history, Maryland has not finished in a tie for first or better in a conference championship since the 1964 ACC Tournament in Columbia, South Carolina.

Senior Dhaivat Pandaya, with an overall score of +1 that featured a final-round 71, finished in a two-way tie for third place individually. Graduate Chris Tanabe also put forth a respectable performance, finishing in a three-way tie for 14th with a +7 score. Three other individual Terps finished in the top-40 of the tournament.

“I’m proud of the men,” said head coach Jason Rodenhaver, via a release Sunday. “We had the low rounds the last two days with a chance to win the conference championship today, with tough course conditions that’s something we’re proud of! We came up two shots short. This one will sting for a while, but we have tons of positive things to take away as we head into the summer.”

The Terps led the tournament in birdies and finished with the lowest team score in two of the three rounds, marking a truly impressive performance and perhaps a breakthrough one for Maryland.

In other news

Read a preview of No. 18 Maryland baseball vs Georgetown before first pitch tonight.

Maryland baseball pitcher Ryan Ramsey was honored at the Orioles game on Monday night for the perfect game he threw on Friday night, and the whole team tagged along.

Big shout to @masnOrioles for having the fellas in the booth! #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/49SttU6wNx — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 3, 2022

No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse shared some behind the scenes footage of its regular season finale.

A successful Season 1️⃣ finale.



We're outright Big Ten Champs ✅ pic.twitter.com/pVEgFKUmb7 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 2, 2022

Maryland football received its Pinstripe Bowl rings.

Maryland women’s basketball officially welcomed its newest commit.

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse gears up for this weekend’s Big Ten Tournament, which it is hosting.