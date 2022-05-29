Wake Forest transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. commits to Maryland football

Wake Forest transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has committed to Maryland football, he announced via Twitter on Sunday.

New beginnings ⬅️ pic.twitter.com/mUGJW42yRT — Billy Edwards Jr (@Billy_Edwards4) May 29, 2022

Edwards, who redshirted during his 2021 freshman season with the Demon Deacons, played his high school football at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia. According to the 247Sports Composite, Edwards was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 104 quarterback in the class of 2021.

Standing at six-foot-three and 216 pounds, Edwards brings impressive size to the Maryland quarterback room. Located in Northern Virginia, Burke is only about a 30-mile trip from College Park, meaning that Edwards will have an opportunity to play at home. As Inside the Black & Gold’s Ahmed Ghafir mentioned, Edwards is the younger brother of Maryland graduate assistant Kyle Edwards.

Edwards, who did not enter the transfer portal until Wake Forest’s spring practices concluded, had an outstanding spring game for the Demon Deacons. Edwards completed 12 of 14 passes, throwing for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

The redshirt freshman has four years of eligibility remaining. He joins a quarterback room whose only other scholarship players include redshirt junior starter Taulia Tagovailoa and incoming freshmen Jayden Sauray and Cameron Edge. Edwards should have the inside track to earning the backup quarterback job during fall camp.