MM 5.27: Select game times and TV information announced for Maryland football’s 2022 season

Maryland football received game times and TV information for five of its 12 games in the upcoming 2022 season, per release Thursday.

The Terps’ season opener at home against Mid-American Conference foe Buffalo will take place on Sept. 3 at noon on Big Ten Network. Maryland will be one of four Big Ten teams kicking off their season at 12 p.m. ET in week one, though it will be the only one in that time slot on the conference’s network.

In week two, Maryland will travel to Charlotte for its first road game of the season on Sept. 10. The game between the Terps and the 49ers will be broadcasted on the multi-platform network Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Maryland will cap off its non-conference schedule under the lights with a 7:30 p.m. home matchup against the Southern Methodist Mustangs on Sept. 17 on Fox Sports 1.

Maryland’s Big Ten opener will come on the road against the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 24. That game will be the Terps’ second noon start in their first four games, and it will be televised on either FOX or Fox Sports 1.

The only other game time released thus far is Maryland’s homecoming matchup against Northwestern. The Terps will host the Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, but the network for that game is yet to be announced. The program also announced that Family Weekend will occur on Oct. 8 vs. Purdue, and the Military Appreciation Game will take place against Ohio State on Nov. 19.

Coming off its first bowl win in 11 seasons and bringing back a plethora of talent, Maryland football brings a ton of buzz into the 2022 season. Game times and television info for the remainder of Maryland’s regular season games will be announced as those dates get closer.

In other news

Jack Parry covered No. 1-seed Maryland baseball’s nail-biting 6-5 win over No. 8-seed Indiana to open its Big Ten Tournament run.

Joseph Lotano previewed today’s Final Four game between No. 2-seed Maryland women’s lacrosse and No. 3-seed Boston College, which will now take place at 3 p.m.

Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse each piled up more All-Americans, as the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association became the latest organization to hand out those honors on Thursday.

Fifth-year attackman Logan Wisnauskas was also recognized by the USILA as the national player of the year.

Famous Maryland alum and ESPN personality Scott Van Pelt sent his best to Maryland men’s lacrosse, which is in East Hartford, Connecticut, for the Final Four.

“Do whatever you’ve gotta do to #BeTheBest”



Thanks to @notthefakeSVP for Zooming into dinner! pic.twitter.com/MZvmzopLjn — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 26, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse is in Baltimore for the Final Four, where it hopes to make more history.

Current Location: FINAL FOUR pic.twitter.com/h5hZuzZ7SQ — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 26, 2022

Where legacies are made.

Where tradition is forged.

Where we are supposed to be.



Because... This is Maryland. pic.twitter.com/ijLWC0ZPGy — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 26, 2022

Maryland football’s 2022 season is fewer than 100 days away.

Ian Petrutz and Maryland baseball stamped their way into the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Former Maryland women’s basketball guard Katie Benzan had an outstanding career in the red, white, black and gold.