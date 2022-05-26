 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 5.26: Jahmir Young withdraws from NBA Draft, will officially play for Maryland men’s basketball

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Ben Dickson
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 24 Florida International at Charlotte Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Charlotte transfer guard Jahmir Young has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will officially play for Maryland men’s basketball this upcoming season, the team announced Wednesday. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein first reported the news.

Young initially announced his commitment to head coach Kevin Willard’s program on April 27, and he signed with the team on May 3.

A local product from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, Young will become the first DeMatha alum to play for Maryland since Travis Garrison finished his Maryland career on March 10, 2006.

Young, standing at six-foot-one, starred in three years at Charlotte. During his 2021-22 junior campaign, he averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. A smooth lefty shooter, Young shot 46.8% from the field and 34.1% on 3-point attempts last season. He earned First Team All-Conference USA honors for the second season in a row.

The point guard also shot 89.7% from the free-throw line, the 27th best clip in the nation, and committed the fourth-least fouls per 40 minutes (1.15) in the nation per KenPom.com. In the national conversation, Young ranks as the No. 25 transfer in the nation per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

As it currently stands, Georgetown transfer guard Donald Carey, Seton Hall transfer guard Jahari Long and three-star freshman forward Noah Batchelor join Young to give Willard a four-man newcomer class. Willard has two scholarship spots to fill for the upcoming season.

In other news

Former Maryland women’s basketball forward/guard Chloe Bibby has signed a contract to play professionally in her native country of Australia.

Maryland baseball is ready to make some noise in the postseason, beginning with Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament opener.

Maryland baseball’s opening game, however, has been postponed to this afternoon.

Fifth-year midfielder Anthony DeMaio and Maryland men’s lacrosse are seeking to capture the national championship this weekend.

Maryland women’s lacrosse received a nice reception on its way to Baltimore for the Final Four.

Maryland softball assistant coach Chelsea Butler has moved on to take the head coach role at Wofford.

Junior Caleb Dean had a strong day one for Maryland track and field at the NCAA East Prelims.

