MM 5.26: Jahmir Young withdraws from NBA Draft, will officially play for Maryland men’s basketball

Charlotte transfer guard Jahmir Young has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will officially play for Maryland men’s basketball this upcoming season, the team announced Wednesday. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein first reported the news.

All In. @Flyymir_ has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and officially arrived in College Park! pic.twitter.com/sM76k5AW7e — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) May 25, 2022

Young initially announced his commitment to head coach Kevin Willard’s program on April 27, and he signed with the team on May 3.

A local product from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, Young will become the first DeMatha alum to play for Maryland since Travis Garrison finished his Maryland career on March 10, 2006.

Young, standing at six-foot-one, starred in three years at Charlotte. During his 2021-22 junior campaign, he averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. A smooth lefty shooter, Young shot 46.8% from the field and 34.1% on 3-point attempts last season. He earned First Team All-Conference USA honors for the second season in a row.

The point guard also shot 89.7% from the free-throw line, the 27th best clip in the nation, and committed the fourth-least fouls per 40 minutes (1.15) in the nation per KenPom.com. In the national conversation, Young ranks as the No. 25 transfer in the nation per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

As it currently stands, Georgetown transfer guard Donald Carey, Seton Hall transfer guard Jahari Long and three-star freshman forward Noah Batchelor join Young to give Willard a four-man newcomer class. Willard has two scholarship spots to fill for the upcoming season.

In other news

Former Maryland women’s basketball forward/guard Chloe Bibby has signed a contract to play professionally in her native country of Australia.

The @NBL1 Cobras have made a huge in-season addition to their roster, signing former Maryland @TerpsWBB star @chloelbibby



✅Big 10 All-Conference player

✅3x NCAA Sweet 16 runs

✅WNBA training camp contract with Minnesota Lynx



She's good



Story: https://t.co/TfaZKrKyJx pic.twitter.com/2JILkERJ8V — Kilsyth Basketball (@KilsythCobras) May 25, 2022

Maryland baseball is ready to make some noise in the postseason, beginning with Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament opener.

We worked hard to get here, but there’s more work to be done. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/rtt23Kn5ly — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 25, 2022

Maryland baseball’s opening game, however, has been postponed to this afternoon.

News: Our Big Ten Tournament opener against Indiana will now be played tomorrow afternoon. All the necessary info can be found here https://t.co/11UUYSR7P6 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 26, 2022

Fifth-year midfielder Anthony DeMaio and Maryland men’s lacrosse are seeking to capture the national championship this weekend.

Maryland women’s lacrosse received a nice reception on its way to Baltimore for the Final Four.

Next stop, Championship Weekend pic.twitter.com/N39GHLMrad — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 25, 2022

Full send to Baltimore pic.twitter.com/SjveGFNXqx — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 25, 2022

Maryland softball assistant coach Chelsea Butler has moved on to take the head coach role at Wofford.

Junior Caleb Dean had a strong day one for Maryland track and field at the NCAA East Prelims.