MM 5.25: Maryland baseball’s Chris “Bubba” Alleyne named Golden Spikes Award semifinalist

Maryland baseball fifth-year center fielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne was selected as one of 31 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced Tuesday. The award honors the best amateur baseball player in the country.

Alleyne had a career year with a Big Ten-leading 73 RBIs and 22 home runs. The 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year achieved history by becoming the first player in program history to smash 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season. He also became the first Division I player to accomplish that milestone since 2018.

The Philadelphia native batted an excellent average of .354 and was tied for second in the Big Ten with 79 hits.

Alleyne’s offensive explosiveness also resulted in 67 runs scored, and he was second in the conference with a .713 slugging percentage. Alleyne is a key member of the Big Ten championship-winning Terps, who achieved that feat for the first time in 51 years.

The winner of the 44th Golden Spikes Award will be announced on June 24 on ESPN.

In other news

No. 10 Maryland baseball raked in 13 Big Ten season honors, including Alleyne’s Player of the Year achievement and Rob Vaughn winning Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Ian Decker profiled former Maryland women’s basketball guard Katie Benzan’s journey from her childhood to the WNBA.

Maryland baseball shared a video of the moment Alleyne found out that he was named the 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year.

Could've gone pro.

Returned to leave a legacy.



The moment @chris_alleyne2 found out he was our first conference player of the year in 30 years. pic.twitter.com/EhkcoATCm0 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 24, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse tweeted a video from Final Four Media Day in anticipation of this weekend.

“There is nothing like a women’s lacrosse Final Four in the state of Maryland.”



Great turnout in CP for Final Four Media Day! pic.twitter.com/r1A9Bm9et4 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 24, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse coach John Tillman, women’s soccer coach Meg Ryan Nemzer and athletics director Damon Evans congratulated Vaughn on Tuesday’s honor.

So deserving. What a great coach but an even better human being. Congrats @rvaughnUMD #vthmagic https://t.co/AynndhvV7u — John Tillman (@CoachTillman1) May 24, 2022

Congratulations to my office neighbor @rvaughnUM on this award. Truly a remarkable season and so happy for you and your program! You are B1G time! ⚾️ https://t.co/kVKlwqS7DJ — Meg Ryan Nemzer (@MegNemzer) May 24, 2022

Congratulations to @rvaughnUMD!



Rob has built it the right way. I love everything he stands for and how he has developed this program with a tremendous culture. #OneMaryland https://t.co/mSJnhrhbJe — Damon Evans (@Evans_TerpsAD) May 24, 2022

Towson transfer Allie Kubek has arrived on campus and is getting adjusted with new Maryland women’s basketball teammates Shyanne Sellers and Faith Masonius.

One of our newest Terps, Allie Kubek is heeeeeeerrrreee‼️ #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/57pqzofaLi — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) May 24, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball has set quite the standard across the sport.

Maryland men’s lacrosse shared a video montage from its NCAA quarterfinal victory over Virginia.