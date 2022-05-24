MM 5.24: Seven Maryland women’s lacrosse players named All-Americans

Maryland women’s lacrosse had seven players earn All-American honors, Inside Lacrosse announced on Monday.
Junior goalie Emily Sterling, who was also the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, was named to the first team. Graduate defender Abby Bosco, along with graduate attacker Aurora Cordingley were named to the first team as well.
Bosco was named the Big Ten Defender of the Year with 3.15 groundballs per game, good for seventh in the country. She was also a Tewaaraton nominee.
Cordingley ranks fourth in the nation in both points and assists. She was named the Big Ten Attacker of the Year, the Big Ten Tournament MVP and is a Tewaaraton award finalist.
Junior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn was named to the third team, while graduate midfielder Grace Griffin, graduate attacker Hannah Leubecker, and junior attacker Libby May earned honorable mentions.
The influx of selections come as no surprise as Maryland dominated the Big Ten and earned the No. 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament, making a trip the Final Four for the 12th time in 13 years. The Terps will play in the national semifinals this Friday against Boston College at 5 p.m.
In other news
Maryland baseball is ranked in the top 10 for the first time in program history.
Top 10 Terps.— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 23, 2022
Still more work to do. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/90g258ND6o
Maryland baseball added some new bleachers to the outfield at Bob “Turtle” Smith stadium with the potential of the Terps hosting a regional in the NCAA Tournament.
….. pic.twitter.com/LTQhFeH2tv— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 23, 2022
They also shared a behind-the-scenes look into the historic series against Purdue, where Maryland baseball clinched the Big Ten regular season title for the first time in program history.
One of the greatest weekends in Maryland Baseball history. We'll remember every second of it. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/HDADe0WVBy— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 24, 2022
Former Maryland women’s basketball star Alyssa Thomas was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Now that’s a pretty great week!— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) May 23, 2022
15.7 ppg
6.3 rpg
3.0 spg
Congrats, @athomas_25! #ProTerps x #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/VRgIixUZo3
Former Maryland women’s basketball star Brionna Jones reached 1,000 career points in the WNBA on Sunday.
CONGRATS to @_bjones18 on 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career points! #TerpFamily x #ProTerps https://t.co/ZPT6XKcS6t— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) May 23, 2022
Maryland men’s golf coach Jason Rodenhaver announced his retirement on Monday after 23 seasons with the program.
Rodenhaver Announces Retirement As Maryland Men’s Golf Coach, Maryland Launches National Search For New Head Coach— Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) May 23, 2022
More Info: https://t.co/G7oOOvjA5F
Maryland celebrated World Turtle Day on Monday.
Today was World Turtle Day.— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) May 23, 2022
RT/Like if this is the best turtle. pic.twitter.com/Xum26EagwT
Loading comments...