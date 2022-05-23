MM 5.23: Maryland track and field sends five athletes to upcoming NCAA East Prelims

Five student-athletes from the Maryland track and field teams qualified for the NCAA Championships. The NCAA East Prelims will take place from this Thursday, May 26, to this Saturday, May 28.

Junior Caleb Dean led the way for the men’s team, as he secured a top-20 ranking in the NCAA with a 49.78-second finish in the 400-meter hurdles. The All-Big Ten selection was the runner-up in the same competition at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships one week ago.

The season continues to trend in the positive direction for sophomore thrower Jeff Kline. The Pennsylvania native shined competing in both discus thrower and the shot put, qualifying for his second consecutive NCAA appearance.

The women were led by junior Ariana Ealy-Pulido, who has thrived in her first season with the Terps. With a 13.50-second mark, Ealy-Pulido broke the program record in the 100m hurdles.

Graduate Alice Barnsdale qualified for the weight throw competition after recording a season-best performance of 61.68 meters at the Florida Relays in April. Additionally, senior Chelsey Cole excelled in the triple and long jump competitions.

In other news

Emmett Siegel was on site in Columbus as No. 1-seed Maryland men’s lacrosse exacted revenge on Virginia with an 18-9 win to clinch a spot in the Final Four.

Colin McNamara covered No. 15 Maryland baseball’s 18-7 Big Ten title-clinching win over Purdue on Friday night.

Seton Hall transfer guard Jahari Long committed to Maryland men’s basketball on Friday, becoming head coach Kevin Willard’s fourth addition with the program.

Maryland baseball will be the No. 1 seed in this week’s double-elimination Big Ten Tournament.

The #B1GBaseball Tournament Bracket is set!



Charles Schwab Field Omaha



️ https://t.co/wfc8BPHFwS pic.twitter.com/w2ahfC19ST — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 22, 2022

Maryland baseball also seems to be in great shape to host an NCAA regional, and athletics director Damon Evans gave his vote of confidence for that to happen in College Park.

Maryland athletics shared a tweet celebrating the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams punching their Final Four tickets to East Hartford, Connecticut, and Baltimore respectively.

The only school with both teams in the Final Four.



Lax Capital of the World. pic.twitter.com/Bj0dktFMEF — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) May 22, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball shared a tweet of former forward Alyssa Thomas’ impressive stat line, which earned her Top Performer recognition.

Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley congratulated John Tillman and the men’s lacrosse team on securing its place in the Final Four on Memorial Day weekend.

Let’s go!!! This season is one for the books. Congrats @CoachTillman1 The Best is Ahead for this team! https://t.co/9L2tsu9ouw — Michael Locksley (@CoachLocks) May 22, 2022

Tillman shouted out Terp Nation during his ESPNU postgame interview.

"All the Terp fans out there, that was for you. We love you guys."@CoachTillman1 ❤️ #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/YkHxmn40H6 — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 22, 2022

It has been a special spring for Maryland athletics.

Graduate defender Abby Bosco has made a huge impact for Maryland women’s lacrosse since coming over from Penn.

Abby BOSSco @AbbyBosco7 has the most GBs in a season by a Terp since 2004!! pic.twitter.com/tdQmLqOVlV — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 22, 2022

Maryland baseball has mashed quite a few homers this season, and its players can sit back and laugh about it.