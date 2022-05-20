Seton Hall transfer guard Jahari Long commits to Maryland men’s basketball

Seton Hall transfer guard Jahari Long has committed to Maryland men’s basketball, he announced via Twitter on Friday.

Long makes the change from Newark to College Park and will reunite with former Seton Hall head coach and current Maryland head man Kevin Willard.

A former three-star and the No. 42 point guard in the class of 2020, Long attended Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Texas. He committed to Willard’s old program on July 20, 2019, and made his collegiate debut at Louisville on Nov. 27, 2020.

Long only played five games during the 2021-22 season, starting two of them, due to a season-ending knee injury that required surgery. In 24 career games at Seton Hall, the six-foot-five guard averaged 1.0 point, 0.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. In just 191 career minutes, he has a 26.9% (7-of-26) field-goal percentage.

A largely unproven player on the collegiate level, it will be fascinating to see what type of role he can play for the Terps. At the minimum, he adds a body at point guard to a team that could use some backcourt depth.

Long’s commitment makes him Willard’s fourth overall commitment and third transfer addition since he arrived at Maryland.

Georgetown transfer guard Donald Carey decided to transfer to Maryland exactly one week ago, and he shapes to be an immediate starter at shooting guard. Carey joins Charlotte transfer point guard Jahmir Young, assuming he pulls his name out of the NBA Draft process, to create a formidable backcourt in year one under Willard.

Three-star class of 2022 forward Noah Batchelor, out of IMG Academy, was Willard’s first get as the Terps’ head coach.

Willard now has just two scholarship spots remaining to fill his roster for the 2022-23 season.

If Long is granted a medical redshirt for his shortened 2021-22 season, he will have four years of eligibility remaining. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 season did not count against the eligibility of fall or winter NCAA athletes.