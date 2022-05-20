MM 5.20: Nearly 100 Maryland student-athletes graduate from the university Thursday

Maryland celebrated an in-person graduation on Friday that honored 94 student-athletes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

“Today is a very special day as I want to congratulate these 94 Terps on graduating from the University of Maryland,” athletics director Damon Evans said via release. “Having the opportunity to walk across the stage beaming from ear to ear is a moment each graduate will never forget. We have been privileged to watch these graduates play and win championships during their time in College Park. We have seen them grow and develop as young people.”

Some of the notable graduates are former women’s basketball guard Katie Benzan, forward/guard Chloe Bibby and forward Mimi Collins among others.

Maryland football was well represented as they had 14 players who walked across the stage. Maryland was led by wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., defensive back Jakorian Bennett, offensive lineman Johari Branch and many more.

The top-ranked Maryland lacrosse team saw 10 of their players achieve a historic milestone. Among those graduated include the Terps all-time leader in points Logan Wisnauskas, defensemen Brett Makar, and midfielder Roman Puglise.

Women’s lacrosse’s Aurora Cordingley, Maryland baseball’s Chris “Bubba” Alleyne and softball’s Haley Ellefson are among the many other star Terps that walked the stage on Thursday.

“Today is a culmination of all of those efforts,” Evans added. “As we know, Terrapins are strong and resilient by nature of their shells and this year’s graduating class certainly proved that to be true. They weathered one of the most difficult times of our country by staying Terrapin Strong. Congratulations and remember, once a Terp, always a Terp.”

In other news

Maryland women's lacrosse advanced to the NCAA Tournament Final Four for the 12th time in the last 13 tournaments that have been played.

No. 15 Maryland baseball won its series-opening win over Purdue on Thursday to capture the program’s single-season wins record

Emmett Siegel took a look at Maryland men’s lacrosse recent hiccups against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament and hit it can turn it around this time around.

Maryland baseball shared a tweet commemorating their most wins in program history this season with 43 victories.

DID IT BETTER THAN ITS EVER BEEN DONE BEFORE!



We have won a school-record 43 games! #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/V8gBy1WaBT — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 20, 2022

Maryland baseball also shared a tweet of Chris Alleyne’s historic achievement.

Our captain.



With that last home run, Chris Alleyne is the first player in D1 NCAA baseball to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season since 2018. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/ocPKUonmra — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 19, 2022

The moment it became official Maryland women’s lacrosse was heading back to the final four.

WE’RE GOING TO THE FINAL FOUR!!



FINAL | No. 2 Terps 18, No. 7 Florida 5#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/H2BPkjfIL9 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 19, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse head coach Cathy Reese expressed her appreciation for the fans that showed out for the Terps tournament game on Thursday.

A huge thank you to everyone for coming out today to cheer on the TERPS!!! Great day to be a Terp! Let’s GO!!! ❤️ — Cathy Reese (@cathyreese5) May 19, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse is gearing up for its huge matchup with Virginia this weekend.

Brenda Frese and some members of the Maryland women’s basketball showed support for the women’s lacrosse team.