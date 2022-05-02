MM 5.2: Maryland baseball pitcher Ryan Ramsey to be honored at Baltimore Orioles game for perfect game

Maryland baseball left-handed pitcher Ryan Ramsey will be honored at the Baltimore Orioles game on Monday night for the perfect game he threw on Friday night.

Catcher Luke Shliger will also be honored during the game.

Ramsey went 27 up and 27 down in his first Friday start of the season this past weekend against Northwestern in College Park. The perfect game was the first in program history since 1959.

Heading into the game, there had been just 33 perfect games in college baseball history and just 19 in nine-inning games.

Maryland won the game 13-0 on Friday night and won the series over Northwestern, the Terps fifth straight series victory.

In other news

Ben Dickson wrote his three takeaways from Maryland football’s annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday.

Former Maryland safety Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts) and former tight end Chigoziem Okonkowo (Tennessee Titans) were selected in this past weekend’s NFL Draft.

Former Maryland lacrosse great Jared Bernhardt (Atlanta Falcons), former Maryland football defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu (Tennessee Titans) and former running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (Kansas City Chiefs) signed NFL undrafted free agent deals. Keep up with the UDFA news with our tracker.

Colin McNamara covered Sunday’s series-clinching 10-5 win for No. 23 Maryland baseball over Northwestern.

Joe Lotano detailed No. 4 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s 13-8 win over No. 21 Michigan, which clinched the outright Big Ten regular season title.

Maryland women’s basketball picked up a commitment from Vanderbilt transfer forward Brinae Alexander.

Maryland softball fell to Michigan State, 2-1, on Sunday, but won the weekend series with Saturday’s 8-0 win.

Maryland football’s spring session officially wrapped up with Saturday’s spring game, and head coach Michael Locksley had some final remarks.

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse will host Johns Hopkins for a rematch in Thursday’s Big Ten Championship semifinals.

Maryland field hockey’s Brooke DeBerdine and Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Logan Wisnauskas were named the University of Maryland Student-Athletes of the Year.

Maryland women’s lacrosse shared an impressive clip of junior attacker Hannah Leubecker.