 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MM 5.19 Maryland baseball’s Ian Petrutz and Matt Shaw earn Big Ten weekly honors

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Damon Brooks Jr.
/ new
Photo Courtesy of Joseph Noyes/Maryland Athletics
UMTerps

Maryland men’s baseball sophomore infielder Matt Shaw and freshman infielder Ian Petrutz collected Big Ten honors, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Sophomore infielder Matt Shaw was named the conference’s Player of the Week after an incredible weekend series against Michigan. Shaw smashed six homers, recorded seven hits and drove in 13 RBIs in Maryland’s series against the Wolverines. His special weekend included a three-homer showing in the Terps’ 20-6 victory on May 14.

The honor was Shaw’s second career Big Ten Player of the Week recognition.

Petrutz was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Petrutz batted an incredible .471 with six runs, eight RBIs, two doubles, and two home runs in Maryland’s games against Michigan and James Madison. This was Petrutz’s first Big Ten Freshman of the Week award.

Both players have been instrumental in leading Maryland to one of its best seasons in program history.

In other news

No. 2-seed Maryland women’s lacrosse takes on No. 7-seed Florida with a Final Four berth on the line at noon.

Liberty transfer defensive tackle Henry Chibueze announced his commitment to Maryland football.

No. 15 Maryland baseball hits the road for a weekend series at Purdue with a Big Ten title on the line.

Maryland field hockey will return graduates Bibi Donraadt and Riley Donnelly for their final season in College Park.

Maryland women’s lacrosse shared a video of Big Ten Goaltender of the Year Emily Sterling making “saves” across campus.

Shaw also earned recognition for the Golden Spikes Performance of the Week.

Maryland football shared a behind-the-scenes look at the draft processes for former Terps Nick Cross and Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Maryland women’s soccer congratulated Adalee Broadbent and the rest of its student-athletes that are graduating from the University of Maryland.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...