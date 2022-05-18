Liberty transfer defensive tackle Henry Chibueze commits to Maryland football

Liberty transfer defensive tackle Henry Chibueze has committed to Maryland football, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

Listed at six-foot-three and 315 pounds, Chibueze is quite literally a massive add for the Terps. The Woodbridge, Virginia native enters his redshirt junior season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Chibueze made an impact on the interior defensive line with the Flames. In seven games during the 2021 season, he recorded 18 tackles (six of which were solo), two sacks and one forced fumble. Chibueze redshirted the 2018 season, played three games in 2019 and appeared in all 11 games in 2020.

Prior to attending Liberty, Chibueze was listed as a three-star prospect and the No. 71 offensive guard in the class of 2018, per the 247Sports Composite. Chibueze switched positions to the other side of the ball once he got to Liberty, a move that has worked out for him thus far.

After losing plenty of young defensive talent to the transfer portal, including rising sophomore defensive lineman Darrell Jackson, Chibueze is a much-needed addition. With Florida State transfer defensive lineman Quashon Fuller committing to head coach Michael Locksley’s program last Friday, Chibueze becomes the second defensive lineman addition in the last week. Defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Brian Williams is retooling a unit that will be vital to the Terps competing in a perennially rigorous Big Ten.