MM 5.18: Maryland men’s basketball to participate in Mohegan Sun Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

Maryland men’s basketball will travel to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, for The Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

The Terps will play the Saint Louis Billikens on Nov. 19 and Providence will square off with Miami on the same day.

“We are very excited to play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament,” Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard said via a release Tuesday. “This event features some of the best teams in the nation and we are excited to have an early-season challenge for our program. Playing at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut is a great location for our fans to travel as we have a large following throughout the entire Northeast corridor, and they will be able to come and support the Terps.”

Saint Louis poses to be one of, if not the, Atlantic-10 favorites, and it will be a tough early test. The Billikens bring back star players Javonte Perkins and Yuri Collins.

The championship and third-place game will both be played on Nov. 20. Maryland will finish the trip with a matchup against either Providence or Miami.

Colin McNamara covered No. 15 Maryland baseball’s record-tying 12-2 win over James Madison on Tuesday.

Maryland on BTN tweeted highlights of No. 1-seed Maryland men’s lacrosse’s dominant offensive showing in the program’s largest margin of victory in the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland baseball is truly having a special season.

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Shatori Walker-Kimbrough came through with the cut and score for the Washington Mystics.

Maryland women’s lacrosse showed some highlights from its NCAA Tournament win over Duke.