MM 5.17: Maryland men’s and women’s track and field perform on final day Of Big Ten Championships

Maryland’s track and field teams successfully concluded its competition at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championship Meet in Minneapolis on Sunday.

“Today was a strong finish to the championships with podium performances and an overall team effort,” head coach Andrew Valmon said in a release Sunday. “Now we will continue to charge forward with several individuals moving to NCAA preliminary rounds.”

The women’s side was led by the 4x100 team of freshman Jada Ellis, junior Kattiana Ealy-Pulido, junior Ariana Ealy-Pulido and senior Jaida Smith, which jolted to a 45.76-second finish. The time earned eighth place and is now the fourth-fastest in program history for this event.

Additionally, freshman Katie Altieri made her debut in the 5K of the Big Ten Championship.

On the other hand, the men’s team was led by junior Caleb Dean, who jumped to a 51.27-second finish in the 400 hurdles. Dean earned second place in the event, which earned him All-Big Ten honors.

In the men’s 4x100 meter relay, Maryland’s quartet of Dean, sophomore Kamari Trotz, junior Joseph Ewan and senior Cameron Vereen finished in 40 seconds, earning fourth place and their fastest time of the season.

The NCAA East Prelims will be held in Indianapolis from May 26 to May 28.

In other news

Jack Parry previewed today's No. 15 Maryland baseball matchup against James Madison.

Maryland football players answer an interesting and controversial question: “Is water wet?”

We ask our guys the age old question...



Is water wet? pic.twitter.com/qkWrzEbF6V — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) May 16, 2022

The first two games of Maryland baseball’s series versus Purdue will air nationally on the Big Ten Network.

National TV Terps.



Friday's game will now take place at 5 p.m., and Saturday's game will be at 1 p.m. Both games will be live on @BigTenNetwork. #DirtyTerpshttps://t.co/o53QzbapBR — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 16, 2022

Maryland lacrosse’s Matt Rahill and Anthony DeMaio signed Premier League Lacrosse contracts on Monday.

Shoutout Matt Rahill and Anthony DeMaio for both signing PLL deals! The future is bright ⭐️#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/NRNERFT32G — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 16, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse is enjoying the moments in the NCAA Tournament.

"We're enjoying every single moment with our best friends."



Libby May pic.twitter.com/Rjg7o1sgPx — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 16, 2022

CBS Sports college basketball insider reported that Maryland men’s basketball’s opening matchup at the 2022 Hall-of-Fame Tip Off at Mohegan Sun is set.

NEWS: Providence will play Miami and Maryland will face Saint Louis in the first round of the 2022 Hall-of-Fame Tip Off at Mohegan Sun, according to a source.https://t.co/zwHe3HYKBv — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 16, 2022

The Atlanta Hawks shared highlights of former Maryland men’s basketball star Kevin Huerter.

Former Terp and current Connecticut Sun player Alyssa Thomas is leading the WNBA in scoring.

Alyssa Thomas is leading the WNBA in scoring with 24.0 ppg #ProTerps x #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/iA3QkoO2Hw — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) May 16, 2022

Former Maryland women’s basketball guard Kristen Confroy is doing big things in the medical field.

A huge congratulations to Dr. Kristen Harmody (Confroy), who graduated from the Wake Forest School of Medicine this weekend! Dr. Harmody will do her residency at Wake Forest in orthopedic surgery #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/Ah5LRvExli — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) May 16, 2022

No. 1-seed Maryland men’s lacrosse had some fun in Sunday’s NCAA first-round victory over Vermont.