MM 5.16: Florida State transfer defensive lineman Quashon Fuller commits to Maryland football

Florida State transfer Quashon Fuller has committed to head coach Michael Locksley and Maryland football, he announced via Twitter on Friday.

The Second time ain’t nothing like the first, gotta make it count. ❄️ #Terpsnation #Committed pic.twitter.com/5SW5WdXUpG — Quashon Fuller (@quashonfuller) May 14, 2022

Hailing from Lehigh Senior High School in Fort Myers, Florida, Fuller was a consensus four-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. Fuller ranked as the No. 202 recruit and No. 14 strong-side defensive end in the class of 2019.

Fuller redshirted for the Seminoles during the 2019 season and played sparingly in the truncated 2020 season. He worked his way into more playing time during his 2021 redshirt sophomore campaign, appearing in 11 games and recording eight tackles, two of which were solo, and one sack.

Fuller entered the transfer portal on April 22 following Florida State’s spring practices, and he found a home in College Park shortly after. He is an exciting add based on potential alone, giving a boost to a pass rush that lost a budding star with the transfer of Demeioun Robinson.

The addition of Fuller is Locksley’s first since spring football ended on April 30. Between his 2019 redshirt year and the extra year of eligibility granted to fall and winter athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fuller should have three years left of college football.

In other news

Emmett Siegel had the coverage of No. 1-seed Maryland men’s lacrosse’s 21-5 destruction of Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Joseph Lotano detailed an impressive 19-6 victory for No. 2-seed Maryland women’s lacrosse over Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Colin McNamara reported on No. 18 Maryland baseball’s 15-10 win over Michigan, which elevated the Terps to a tie for first place in the Big Ten.

Former Maryland football safety Jordan Mosley signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants.

Maryland athletics celebrated its impressive Sunday, with blowout wins in baseball, men’s lacrosse and women’s lacrosse.

Nobody in college sports had a better day than the Maryland Terrapins. — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) May 15, 2022

The Tennessee Titans shared a clip of former Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo in his new threads.

Maryland men’s basketball promoted its recruitment of Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia after landing Georgetown transfer and Maryland native Donald Carey.

3 out of 3. pic.twitter.com/C30IzKd1Uf — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) May 13, 2022

Maryland baseball sophomore shortstop Matt Shaw had an unforgettable performance in Saturday’s series-clinching win over Michigan.

3 homers and 8 RBIs, both tied for school records.



A historic night for Matt Shaw. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/YiL4DTrY5O — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 15, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse showed love for its defense following an outstanding showing against the Catamounts.

Maryland women’s lacrosse is amped after barely breaking a sweat against former ACC rival Duke.

THRIVE and ADVANCE pic.twitter.com/UkW6UZ0Jhd — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 15, 2022

Maryland track and field shared plenty from this past weekend’s Big Ten Championships, including a highlight from junior Caleb Dean.