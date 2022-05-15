Twelve Maryland men’s lacrosse players garner All-American honors

Holding a record of 15-0 and advancing to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, No. 1-seed Maryland men’s lacrosse’s roster of top-notch talent continues to rack up awards. Twelve Terps were named Inside Lacrosse All-Americans on Sunday, the most of any team.

Fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas was named a First Team All-American. The 2022 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Wisnauskas is one of the most prolific scorers in the country and was named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award. He has scored 52 goals and added 38 assists this season. Wisnauskas is Maryland’s all-time leading point scorer and stands just six goals shy of Jared Bernhardt’s all-time goals record as well. Wisnauskas was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 PLL College Draft.

Junior faceoff specialist Luke Wierman was also named a First Team All-American. Wierman was named Big Ten Specialist of the Year and is putting together arguably the best season ever by a Terp at the faceoff dot. He has won over 65% of his faceoff opportunities this season and set the record for faceoffs won in a single season by a Maryland player having won 252 thus far. He also has eight goals and four assists.

Senior defenseman Brett Makar was named a First Team All-American. Makar earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors after putting together another season of lockdown defense. He is now a three-time Inside Lacrosse All-American and is considered to be one of the toughest matchups for opposing attackers in the country. He has forced 14 turnovers and scooped 25 ground balls in 2022.

Graduate midfielder Roman Puglise earned First Team All-American honors. Puglise is one of the best short-stick defensive midfielders in all of college lacrosse and was the seventh overall pick in the 2022 PLL College Draft. He is now a four-time Inside Lacrosse All-American. Puglise is also deadly in transition, netting nine goals and two assists.

Graduate midfielder Jonathan Donville was named a First Team All-American. Donville transferred to Maryland from Cornell and has fit right in as one of the most dynamic midfielders in the nation. He has scored 27 goals and has used his elite vision and passing ability to dish out 19 assists. Donville was the 16th overall pick in the 2022 PLL College Draft.

Sophomore defenseman Ajax Zappitello earned Third Team All-American honors. In his first full season as a starting close defenseman, Zappitello has been a revelation for Maryland’s defense. He has consistently shut down opposing players and has forced 22 turnovers this season. Zappitello also scored his first career goal in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Vermont.

Junior goalie Logan McNaney earned Honorable Mention All-American honors. McNaney has only lost one game as a starter in his career and has been a brick wall for the Terps this season. He has an 8.66 goals-against average, which ranks top-five in the country. His ability to stretch the field and stay active on clearances has been key for the team as well.

Fifth-year midfielder Bubba Fairman was named an Honorable Mention All-American. Fairman transitioned into a short-stick defensive midfielder role in 2022 and has passed every test with flying colors. The Utah native has been a reliable option for the Terps and has been an important leader for the team on and off the field. He has picked up 27 ground balls and forced 10 turnovers in 2022. Fairman was the 11th overall pick in the 2022 PLL College Draft, in part due to his versatility and experience on both the offensive and defensive sides of the midfield.

Graduate defenseman Matt Rahill earned Honorable Mention All-American accolades. Often flying under the radar, Rahill has been an ultra-reliable, shutdown close defenseman for Maryland. He has scooped 24 ground balls and forced 16 turnovers this year. Rahill scored a goal in the Terps’ regular-season game against Virginia, firing a shot from beyond midfield into the goal that was unoccupied because of Virginia’s aggressive ride.

Senior long-stick midfielder John Geppert was named an Honorable Mention All-American. Geppert has been an extraordinary player for Maryland this season as both a wing and defenseman. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten and has picked up 42 ground balls this season. Geppert was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after gathering five ground balls against Rutgers and has been crucial to the Terps’ success on faceoffs.

Maryland fifth-year midfielder Jake Higgins was named an Honorable Mention All-American. Higgins is one of the most reliable short-stick defensive midfielders in the nation and was the 22nd pick in the 2022 PLL College Draft. He has picked up 24 ground balls this season.

Maryland senior midfielder Kyle Long was named an Honorable Mention All-American. Long has been a force in the midfield for the Terps this season, scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists. His blazing speed allows him to make plays and initiate offense at an elite level.