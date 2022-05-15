Maryland football safety Jordan Mosley signs with New York Giants

Maryland football safety Jordan Mosley inked a deal with the New York Giants on Saturday, per Twitter.

The Giants signed two more rookie free agents:



DE Ryder Anderson (Indiana)

DB Jordan Mosley (Maryland) pic.twitter.com/cFwn8LZ98t — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) May 14, 2022

Mosley becomes the sixth player with Maryland ties to join the NFL during this draft period. Fellow safety Nick Cross was drafted in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts, while the Tennessee Titans selected former tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo in the fourth round of April’s draft. Former running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (Kansas City Chiefs), defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu (Tennessee Titans) and lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt (Atlanta Falcons) also signed undrafted free agent deals.

Arriving in College Park as a three-star recruit in 2018, Mosley made a major impact in his four years as part of the Maryland secondary. He appeared in 10 of Maryland’s 12 games as a freshman in 2018 and started seven of 12 games in 2019 before becoming a regular starter by his 2020 junior campaign.

Mosley was a mainstay at safety in 2021, starting all 13 games of his senior year. He was instrumental in a defense that helped lead Maryland to its first bowl victory in 11 years. Mosley was Maryland’s leading tackler with 83 wrap-ups, and he also notched eight pass breakups and one forced fumble this past season.

With an 84.2 grade in his senior year, Mosley was recognized as the nation’s eighth-best safety by Pro Football Focus. He was also named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Previously listed on the New York Jets minicamp roster as a tryout player, Mosley stays local and finds a spot with the Giants.

