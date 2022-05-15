No. 1-seed Maryland men’s lacrosse dominates Vermont, 21-5, advances to NCAA tournament quarterfinals

Vermont defensive coordinator Jake Bernhardt — who played at Maryland from 2009-13 with his brother and current Maryland defensive coordinator Jesse — schemed a defensive set that quieted the Terps’ usually loud offense for the first quarter of play.

The Catamounts frustrated Maryland on the offensive end, forcing five turnovers and sealing up the middle of the field. For a moment, it looked like the Terps were in for a fight in their first NCAA tournament game of 2022. However, the second quarter showed why Maryland is the top seed in this year’s field.

Graduate midfielder Jonathan Donville, sophomore attacker Jack Koras and fifth-year midfielder Anthony DeMaio all scored before five minutes had elapsed in the period. Then, sophomore defenseman Ajax Zappitello caught a pass from graduate attacker Keegan Khan and fired a shot low that beat Vermont graduate goalie Ryan Cornell, notching the first goal of his career.

The goals kept coming for Maryland, with fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas and sophomore attacker Owen Murphy scoring their second goals of the game and Khan adding two of his own, bringing Maryland’s lead to 11-1 and putting an insurmountable distance between the Terps and Catamounts.

From there, Maryland cruised to a 21-5 victory over Vermont in College Park on Sunday afternoon, advancing to the NCAA quarterfinals for the eighth consecutive season. The Terps will play Virginia on May 22 in the quarterfinals, a rematch of last year’s national championship game that Virginia won by one goal.

At first, it looked like Maryland had Vermont’s zone defense figured out on Sunday. The Terps scored their usual first-minute goal, an unassisted tally from Wisnauskas just 45 seconds in. Sophomore attacker Eric Malever added an unassisted goal of his own one minute later. After a quick response from Vermont graduate attacker Liam Limoges that made it 2-1, Maryland doubled its lead following a goal by Murphy.

Murphy’s goal, however, would be the last either team scored for nearly 11 minutes. The Terps went on a 9-0 run, though, running away from the Catamounts with a dominant flurry of goals before Vermont junior attacker James Basile ended their 9-0 run.

With just 1:42 left until halftime, Koras put the exclamation on a nine-goal second quarter for the Terps, giving them a 13-2 advantage after the first half of play.

The third quarter was more of the same, with Maryland outscoring Vermont by five. DeMaio and Wisnauskas scored two goals apiece, and Murphy put a hat trick to his name with a strike that whizzed past Cornell with five minutes left in the quarter. Junior midfielder Jack Brennan also sent a shot into the top corner of the goal, and the Terps led 18-3 with one quarter left to play.

Junior faceoff specialist Luke Wierman’s day ended after three quarters, but his presence was felt with a commanding 84.2% faceoff winning percentage on the day.

Vermont scored the fourth quarter’s first two goals, but Maryland scored the game’s last three. Junior attacker Ryan Siracusa scored the first goal of his career, and sophomore attacker Daniel Kelly as well as sophomore midfielder Gabe Goforth solidified the Terps’ 21-5 victory.

Three things to know