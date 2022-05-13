Georgetown transfer guard Donald Carey commits to Maryland men’s basketball

Donald Carey has committed to Maryland men’s basketball, he announced on Friday. Carey is a six-foot-five graduate transfer guard from Georgetown, where he spent the last two seasons.

Carey will remain in the NBA Draft process, but if he goes back to school it will be to play for the Terps, a similar move as recent Maryland transfer commit Jahmir Young.

Last season, Carey averaged 13.5 points per game on 39% shooting from three-point range in 28 games. Carey was one of the lone bright spots on a miserable Hoyas team that went 6-25 and 0-19 in Big East play. He was also smooth from the charity stripe, converting on more than 91% of his free throws, the eighth-best clip in the entire nation. Carey was the first captain that Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing selected.

Carey has local ties as an Upper Marlboro, Maryland native where he attended Frederick Douglass High School. Though he has evolved into a respectable talent at the college level, Carey was unranked as a high school recruit per the 247Sports Composite and only had offers from minimal mid-major schools.

ESPN’s college basketball transfer rankings has Carey as the 89th best player who entered the transfer portal.

This is the second straight season that Maryland has received a transfer commitment from nearby foe Georgetown, with former center Qudus Wahab committing to the Terps last spring before entering the portal again following the season.

Prior to Georgetown, Carey spent time at Mount St. Mary’s as a freshman and then Siena.

This is head coach Kevin Willard’s third commitment and second transfer since he joined the Terps program in late March. Last month, Willard landed class of 2022 prospect Noah Batchelor from IMG Academy.

A couple weeks ago, Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young announced his commitment to Maryland, assuming he pulls out of the NBA Draft.

One of Willard’s primary objectives in building a roster for the upcoming season was revamping the backcourt that lost star guards Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala from last year’s squad.

With the additions of Young and Carey, Willard has successfully transformed the Terps backcourt into what should be considered respectable in the Big Ten.

The 2022-23 season will be Carey’s final year of college eligibility. Willard now has three available scholarship spots left on his roster for the upcoming season.