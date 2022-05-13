MM 5.13: Maryland softball’s impressive season comes to an end in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

No. 5-seed Maryland softball fell at the hands of No. 4-seed Michigan, 7-0, on Thursday evening at the Big Ten Tournament in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Terps made history Wednesday night with a 7-1 win over host and No. 12-seed Michigan State, the program’s first Big Ten postseason victory in its history. Junior pitcher Courtney Wyche was electric against the Spartans, throwing a complete game and giving up just three hits. Senior infielder Taylor Okada also came through with two hits an RBI.

Michigan flipped the script on the Terps on Thursday. Maryland junior pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck had a rough outing allowing six hits and all seven runs, six of which were earned. She only lasted 2.2 innings before being relieved by senior Haley Ellefson. Maryland could only generate three hits all night as Michigan senior pitcher Alex Storako dealed five scoreless innings en route to the win.

Head coach Mark Montgomery’s squad should have little to be upset about, though. In just his third season as head coach, Montgomery led the Terps to a 29-23 record. The Terps’ 29 wins were their most since the 2013 season. It was also only the program’s second winning campaign in the last nine seasons, and the only other one was a 12-11 mark in the truncated 2020 season.

Maryland will head into the 2023 season looking to build on its best Big Ten showing yet.

In other news

Jack Parry previewed No. 18 Maryland baseball’s huge home weekend series against Michigan.

Maryland men's lacrosse fifth-year attackman Logan Wisnauskas and Maryland women's lacrosse graduate student attacker Aurora Cordingley were both named Tewaaraton Award finalists. The award honors the best player in each men's and women's college lacrosse.





Wisnauskas adds one of the most prestigious honors in college lacrosse to his growing list.



The “M Club” announced eight postgraduate scholarships for both current and former Terps.

Congrats to our @MClub_UMD 2022 Rodman Postgraduate Scholarship recipients!



No. 1-seed Maryland men’s lacrosse is ready to host Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

No. 2-seed Maryland women’s lacrosse had six players named as All-Region honorees.

Second Team:



♦️ Grace Griffin

Maryland women’s soccer named its captains for the 2022 season on Wednesday.

❗️ Big News ❗️

Our 2022 Captains have been named!

Catherine 'Bootsie' DeRosa

Olivia Hicks

Alyssa Poarch



Maryland athletics announced an event to celebrate its women student-athletes.