MM 5.12: Maryland women’s golf’s Patricie Mackova caps off NCAA Regional performance

Maryland women’s golf sophomore Patricie Mackova shot +5 on Wednesday to finish +6 overall and in a tie for 25th. She also finished third in the individual division at the NCAA Regionals in Albuquerque.
Mackova earned instant success in the first round, by shooting -2, which locked her in the seventh ranking and leader of the individual division.
“Patricie played really well today,” head coach Kelly Howland said via Twitter following Monday’s opening round. “Her ball-striking was excellent despite the strong winds. It took most of the front nine to get a feel for calculating the right yardages, but she stayed patient and used her short game to keep the round going. She settled in on the back nine, gave herself really good looks at birdie, and rolled in an eagle putt to cap off a great day.”
The Czech Republic native had a challenging second and third round, but still recorded a respectable performance.
She was the Terps’ lone representative at the tournament. Mackova capped off her outstanding regular season with five top-10 finishes, finishing sixth at the Big Ten Championship. The talented golfer was the 79th-ranked collegiate player in the country heading into this week.
In other news
No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s first round matchup is set after Vermont defeated Manhattan in Wednesday’s opening round, 15-3.
Sunday. Is. Set.— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 11, 2022
Your Terps will host the Vermont Catamounts at Maryland Stadium on May 15 at Noon!
️: https://t.co/jyYcnfq2ZW pic.twitter.com/1fcY4dK8yQ
Roman Puglise is in the running for the Senior CLASS Award honoring college lacrosse’s best senior.
CALLING ALL TERPS‼️— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 11, 2022
Make your voice heard by voting Roman Puglise for the Senior CLASS Award recognizing the most outstanding senior in NCAA Lacrosse.
: https://t.co/QSDtBsGqWH pic.twitter.com/f8vgC1Clwg
With its 7-1 win over Michigan State, Maryland softball won its first ever Big Ten Tournament game.
SURVIVE AND ADVANCE— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) May 12, 2022
Maryland claims their first B1G Tournament win in program history over the Spartans!
https://t.co/e4N7jhSBbH pic.twitter.com/4E3zXxy5T4
Slap that M on Court!! pic.twitter.com/RR7PcCiSSo— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) May 12, 2022
Former Maryland women’s basketball guard Katie Benzan had some fun and contributed in Tuesday night’s Washington Mystics win.
. @katiekbenz doing the Cha Cha Slide, right @ChristyWScott51?! #ProTerps— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) May 11, 2022
pic.twitter.com/K29hHUtnXn
Maryland women’s lacrosse released a behind-the-scenes video recap of their 18-8 Big Ten Championship win over Rutgers.
Had fun together. Accomplished B1G things together.— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 11, 2022
We're Big Ten Tournament Champs pic.twitter.com/rgbRmga07Y
Maryland men’s basketball shared a mixtape for its new transfer guard Jahmir Young.
Maryland's own.@Flyymir_ is gonna ball at home. pic.twitter.com/A4ch2hQKgL— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) May 11, 2022
Sophomore catcher Luke Shliger is having a storybook season for No. 18 Maryland baseball.
Luke Shliger this season:— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 11, 2022
- .342 batting average
- 1.062 OPS
- 8 home runs
- 43 RBIs
- 41 walks
- 13 stolen bases
- Catches the Three-Headed Monster
The breakout season continues. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/4q8abxuIay
Loading comments...