MM 5.12: Maryland women’s golf’s Patricie Mackova caps off NCAA Regional performance

Maryland women’s golf sophomore Patricie Mackova shot +5 on Wednesday to finish +6 overall and in a tie for 25th. She also finished third in the individual division at the NCAA Regionals in Albuquerque.

Mackova earned instant success in the first round, by shooting -2, which locked her in the seventh ranking and leader of the individual division.

“Patricie played really well today,” head coach Kelly Howland said via Twitter following Monday’s opening round. “Her ball-striking was excellent despite the strong winds. It took most of the front nine to get a feel for calculating the right yardages, but she stayed patient and used her short game to keep the round going. She settled in on the back nine, gave herself really good looks at birdie, and rolled in an eagle putt to cap off a great day.”

The Czech Republic native had a challenging second and third round, but still recorded a respectable performance.

She was the Terps’ lone representative at the tournament. Mackova capped off her outstanding regular season with five top-10 finishes, finishing sixth at the Big Ten Championship. The talented golfer was the 79th-ranked collegiate player in the country heading into this week.

In other news

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s first round matchup is set after Vermont defeated Manhattan in Wednesday’s opening round, 15-3.

Roman Puglise is in the running for the Senior CLASS Award honoring college lacrosse’s best senior.

With its 7-1 win over Michigan State, Maryland softball won its first ever Big Ten Tournament game.

Former Maryland women’s basketball guard Katie Benzan had some fun and contributed in Tuesday night’s Washington Mystics win.

Maryland women’s lacrosse released a behind-the-scenes video recap of their 18-8 Big Ten Championship win over Rutgers.

Maryland men’s basketball shared a mixtape for its new transfer guard Jahmir Young.

Sophomore catcher Luke Shliger is having a storybook season for No. 18 Maryland baseball.