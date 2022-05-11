MM 5.11: No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse reigns in national honors

The top-ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse team placed seven All-Americans, including two on the first team, on the USA Lacrosse Magazine’s selections, the publication announced Tuesday.

Attackman Logan Wisnauskas and graduate midfielder Roman Puglise received the nod for the undefeated Terps. Wisnauskas, Maryland’s all-time leader in points, has recorded a team-leading 48 goals and 36 assists thus far. Puglise earned a spot on the first team as a short stick defensive midfielder, making quite the impact despite not starting a game this season.

Junior faceoff specialist Luke Wierman and senior defender Brett Makar were named to the publication’s second team. Wierman was elite at the face-off X, and his 65.4% face-off winning clip ranks second in the entire nation. Makar, the 2022 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, was instrumental in leading the nation’s fifth-best defense in an unblemished season.

Graduate student midfielder Jonathan Donville starred after coming over from Cornell and earned third-team honors. Donville ranks third on the Terps with 26 goals and 45 points.

Junior goalie and Logan McNaney and graduate student defender Matt Rahill were recognized as honorable mentions. McNaney posted a Big Ten-leading 55.8% save percentage and allowed an impressive 8.91 goals-against average. Rahill forced more than one turnover per game on the back end.

In other news

Katie Benzan received love for her 12-point showing in the Washington Mystics’ comeback win over the Las Vegas Aces.

No. 18 Maryland baseball continues its special season.

38-10

15th in the RPI

Most regular season wins ever

T-3 most wins in the country

Most home runs ever.



This team is so fun. pic.twitter.com/dvA1Oh7S5y — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) May 10, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse had a ton of guys get selected in the PLL Draft.

TOP OVERALL PICK‼️



The Chrome Lacrosse Club select Logan Wisnauskas with the Number One overall pick in the 2022 @PremierLacrosse draft!#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/9hoZQzwShU — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 11, 2022

Off to the @PLLWhipsnakes!



Roman Puglise goes 7th overall in the 2022 PLL Draft to join ten other hardshells!#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/sA5lpcjOnp — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 11, 2022

BUBBA!



Bubba Fairman is headed to the @PLLCannons with the 11th overall pick in the 2022 PLL Draft! #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/1tG75VXQhO — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 11, 2022

Another Terp off the board! Jon Donville goes 16th overall to the @PLLChaos and becomes the fourth Terp drafted in the first two rounds!#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/jKSsxnTAzV — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 11, 2022

Pro lacrosse player with a pro stache.



Keegan Khan goes 20th to the @PLLWhipsnakes in the 2022 @PremierLacrosse Draft!#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/4l1oMWp6rk — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 11, 2022

Maryland football was making contributions in the community.

Making a difference in the community.



Proud of our guys that participated in the @BestBuddiesMD Friendship Walk! pic.twitter.com/KXRPIWMdff — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) May 10, 2022

Florida transfer guard Lavender Briggs shares some words ahead of her debut this fall with Maryland women’s basketball.