MM 5.10: Maryland women’s lacrosse players earn Big Ten honors

One day after being selected as the second overall seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, the Maryland women’s lacrosse team received more positive news as they had three players selected for Big Ten honors.

Aurora Cordingley was named the conference’s Attacker of the Year, Abby Bosco won the Big Ten Defender of the Year, and Emily Sterling was unanimously voted as the best goaltender in the conference.

All three have had outstanding seasons, with Cordingley leading the Terps with over six points per game, including a 16-point performance in last weekend’s conference championship run.

In goal, Sterling leads the nation in both save percentage and goals-against average.

Both Cordingley and Bosco are nominees for the Tewaaraton Award, given to the nation’s top player.

These three leaders will look to propel the Terps to their second championship in the past three seasons.

They will take on the winner of Duke and Johns Hopkins next Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in the second round of the tournament.

In other news

Maryland baseball secured a massive series win against Rutgers.

BOOM!



The #DirtyTerps blast five homers, Dean was electric, and Falco was the fireman. We are 38-10 and 13-5 in the Big Ten!



Recap: https://t.co/svpsoZzsF5 pic.twitter.com/RfmdcQKsgU — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 9, 2022

Junior righty Nick Dean put forth some of his best stuff in Maryland baseball’s series finale on Monday.

105 pitches, a season-high 9 Ks, and elite stuff.



The Dean of Maryland Baseball is back. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/p5wmqE1lk8 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 9, 2022

Maryland softball finished a strong regular season and enters the Big Ten tournament as the fifth seed.

.@TerpsSoftball appreciation post:



- Most Big Ten wins ever.

- Best Big Ten finish ever.

- Most regular season wins in nine years.



On the rise. pic.twitter.com/AwIJi33TNx — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) May 9, 2022

Former Terps pitcher Sean Burke got one step closer to the big leagues.

The White Sox power armed RH starting pitching prospect Sean Burke was promoted to AA Birmingham. He had a nice final outing for Winston today as well. Congrats to Sean on the promo. Keep shoving in Birmingham! — Daniel Victor (@slydanno70) May 8, 2022

The Tennessee Titans are amped for the debut of former Maryland football tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Cordingley and Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Logan Wisnauskas were named the co-Terps of the Week.

A pair of deserving Terps. Logan Wisnauskas and Aurora Cordingley are your co-Terps of the Week!#OneMarylandhttps://t.co/KaoSgCZEfe — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 9, 2022

Fifth-year midfielder Anthony DeMaio put in a flashy goal in this past weekend’s Big Ten championship game.

Former Maryland women’s basketball guard Katie Benzan made WNBA history with her debut this past weekend.