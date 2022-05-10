 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 5.10: Maryland women’s lacrosse players earn Big Ten honors

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

Photo Courtesy of Zach Bland/Maryland Terrapins
One day after being selected as the second overall seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, the Maryland women’s lacrosse team received more positive news as they had three players selected for Big Ten honors.

Aurora Cordingley was named the conference’s Attacker of the Year, Abby Bosco won the Big Ten Defender of the Year, and Emily Sterling was unanimously voted as the best goaltender in the conference.

All three have had outstanding seasons, with Cordingley leading the Terps with over six points per game, including a 16-point performance in last weekend’s conference championship run.

In goal, Sterling leads the nation in both save percentage and goals-against average.

Both Cordingley and Bosco are nominees for the Tewaaraton Award, given to the nation’s top player.

These three leaders will look to propel the Terps to their second championship in the past three seasons.

They will take on the winner of Duke and Johns Hopkins next Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in the second round of the tournament.

In other news

Maryland baseball secured a massive series win against Rutgers.

Junior righty Nick Dean put forth some of his best stuff in Maryland baseball’s series finale on Monday.

Maryland softball finished a strong regular season and enters the Big Ten tournament as the fifth seed.

Former Terps pitcher Sean Burke got one step closer to the big leagues.

The Tennessee Titans are amped for the debut of former Maryland football tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Cordingley and Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Logan Wisnauskas were named the co-Terps of the Week.

Fifth-year midfielder Anthony DeMaio put in a flashy goal in this past weekend’s Big Ten championship game.

Former Maryland women’s basketball guard Katie Benzan made WNBA history with her debut this past weekend.

