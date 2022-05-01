Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis signs undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs

Former Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson first reported on Saturday.

Fleet-Davis, who was at Maryland from 2017-21, was the Terps’ leading rusher during his senior campaign. With 721 rushing yards, 5.6 yards per carry and eight rushing touchdowns, Fleet-Davis was lethal out of the backfield in 2021. The six-foot Maryland native was also impactful in the passing game, catching 32 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown.

Fleet-Davis had a career day against West Virginia in the opening game of the 2021 season. The redshirt senior rushed for 123 yards on 18 carries and was clutch in closing out an important non-conference win on the path to bowl eligibility.

He is the fourth Terp from the 2021 squad to become an NFL player. Safety Nick Cross was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round and defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent. Former Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt also signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons to play wideout and kick returner.

The Chiefs add Fleet-Davis to a crowded running back room that already features Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones and new seventh-round pick in Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco. Fleet-Davis will look to leave a positive impression starting with rookie minicamp.