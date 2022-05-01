Tracking Maryland football’s undrafted free agents after the 2022 NFL Draft

Maryland football had two players hear their name called at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Safety Nick Cross was selected in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts, and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was drafted in the fourth round by the Tennessee Titans.

The Terps had eight players participate in Maryland’s 2022 Pro Day, including former Maryland lacrosse star turned football player Jared Bernhardt, who played quarterback this past season at Ferris State. Bernhardt, along with other former Terps, got the call to ink a deal as an undrafted free agent.

Here is the list of players with ties to Maryland that have signed with teams over the last few days.

Maryland UDFA Tracker 2022 Player Position Team Signed Player Position Team Signed Jared Bernhardt QB/WR Atlanta Falcons 4-30 Tayon Fleet-Davis RB Kansas City Chiefs 4-30 Sam Okuayinonu DL Tennessee Titans 4-30

Update 1: Atlanta Falcons sign former Maryland men’s lacrosse great Jared Bernhardt

Update 2: Maryland football defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu signs with Tennessee Titans

Update 3: Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis signs undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs