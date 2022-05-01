Vanderbilt transfer Brinae Alexander announces commitment to Maryland women’s basketball

Vanderbilt transfer forward Brinae Alexander has committed to head coach Brenda Frese and Maryland women’s basketball, she announced via Twitter on Saturday.

Alexander, from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, arrived in Nashville for the 2018-19 season. Alexander impressed as a freshman, averaging 9.6 points and four rebounds per game en route to earning SEC All-Freshman honors.

As a sophomore in 2019-20, Alexander started the first seven games of the season but tore her achilles early on in a Nov. 28 game against Rutgers. According to The Tennesseean, Alexander received a medical redshirt for that season.

Vanderbilt played only eight games during the 2020-21 season, having the majority of them canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Alexander started five of them. She finished her Commodore career strong this past season, starting all 32 games and leading the team with 15.2 points per game.

Alexander has also proved to be capable behind the arc, shooting a career 34.3% from deep and posting a career-high 36.3% three-point mark in 2021-22.

Frese’s addition of Alexander brings Maryland’s 2022 newcomer class to seven. Alexander joins Princeton transfer guard Abby Meyers, South Florida transfer guard Elisa Pinzan as incoming transfers. Four-star freshmen guards Brianna McDaniel, Gia Cooke and Mila Reynolds and three-star guard Ava Sciolla also join roster reinforcements. Senior Lavender Briggs, an All-SEC transfer from Florida who joined Maryland for the spring semester, will also make her Maryland debut in November.

Saturday’s news continues the reload for Frese and her coaching staff. The Terps lost five players to the transfer portal — including stars Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese — and Chloe Bibby and Katie Benzan exhausted their college eligibility.

Maryland’s roster currently stands at 12 players, and adding a big could be the final piece to next year’s puzzle.