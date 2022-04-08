MM 4.8: Former Maryland men’s basketball star Kevin Huerter named 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award recipient

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Kevin Huerter earned the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award which honors an Atlanta Hawk who represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity when interacting with the media.

Huerter is the second player to receive this honor with forward/center John Collins earning the award in its inaugural year in 2021.

Sekou Smith, who the award is named after, covered the Hawks while working at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution from 2005 to 2009. Smith passed away in January 2021 after a battle with the coronavirus.

“Kevin is a very deserving recipient of this honor from the Atlanta media. Since the day he was drafted, Kevin has been accommodating, honest and available to media, respecting the work that the media does in telling the story of our team to the fans,” Hawks Senior Vice President of Public Relations Garin Narain said, per release. “We are proud that Kevin continues to uphold the values of professionalism and candor with the media, two aspects of the job that Sekou was a master at.”

Huerter is currently averaging 12 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The Terp and the rest of the Hawks will be back in action later today at 8 p.m. against Miami.

In other news

Jack Parry previewed Maryland baseball’s weekend series at Minnesota.

Goalkeeper Emily Sterling had a career-high 13 saves in No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse win over Penn State.

Joseph Lotano wrote about the impact freshman midfielder Jordyn Lipkin has had on the women’s lacrosse team.

Maryland women’s basketball shared its support for junior guard Diamond Miller ahead of her knee surgery.

Prayers up for our @lovediamond01 for a successful knee surgery today



We love you, Diamond! ❤️#TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/RZvFjJPtDD — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 7, 2022

Can’t wait to see Diamond back on the court #FTT x #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/eEly44aUfW — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 7, 2022

The team also shared a message from junior forward Faith Masonius.

Maryland football shared some footage from one of its recent spring practice sessions.

Maryland Athletics’ Libby Ellis was named the Regional Sports Admin of the Year by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

We know her!!



A huge congrats to our very own Libby Ellis for being named the @wcgagym Regional Sports Admin of the Year!



: https://t.co/DHL7VzsgJJ pic.twitter.com/GwVQ8gWu3L — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) April 7, 2022

Maryland baseball touched down in Minnesota for its annual jersey trip ahead of its weekend series against the Golden Gophers.

The #DirtyTerps have landed in Minnesota for the annual jersey trip! pic.twitter.com/qnQ4Unotv0 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 7, 2022

Maryland baseball also wished its former players good luck on opening day.

Maryland softball shared some highlights from its most recent matchup.