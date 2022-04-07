MM 4.7: Former Maryland football standout Stefon Diggs signs massive contract with Buffalo Bills

Former Maryland football wide receiver Stefon Diggs signed a massive extension with the Buffalo Bills for four years and $104 million, $70 million of which is guaranteed. Diggs still has two years left on his contract, so this deal locks him in Buffalo for another six years.

The former Maryland standout has had back-to-back seasons with over 100 receptions and over 1,000 receiving yards. He’s also had a combined 18 touchdowns in those two seasons. Diggs was named to the pro bowl in both of those seasons and in 2020 was a First Team All-Pro.

Diggs played at Maryland from 2012-14. In 2014, he was named All-Big Ten second team by the coaches. The Minnesota Vikings drafted Diggs in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and the receiver has been with Buffalo since the 2020 season.

In other news

The original story on Kevin Willard’s hiring to be the next Maryland men’s basketball head coach has been updated with financial terms after Testudo Times received the information through a public records request.

Joseph Lotano previewed No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s upcoming matchup against Penn State.

Maryland football held its first padded practice yesterday.

First Day in Pads and it feels so good. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/3ngoS9jt1y — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 6, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball released a hype video about Kevin Willard and the future of the program.

It's time to get our swagger back pic.twitter.com/3J7M18zaDQ — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 6, 2022

Maryland softball continues to shine this season.

‼️TERPS ON TOP‼️



Maryland tallies their first 6-game winning streak since 2013!



: https://t.co/KgK9RfkDGR pic.twitter.com/HuaScB9tx4 — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 6, 2022

Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn went on the Big Ten Network to talk about the team's best start to a season in program history.

"It's just a good blend of players."@rvaughnUMD jumped on @BigTenNetwork to talk all things #DirtyTerps!



Full Interview: https://t.co/Hga9tKrQxN — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 6, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer is having its Alumni Day this Saturday.