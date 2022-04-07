 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 4.7: Former Maryland football standout Stefon Diggs signs massive contract with Buffalo Bills

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Sam Oshtry
Photo courtesy of the Associated Press.

Former Maryland football wide receiver Stefon Diggs signed a massive extension with the Buffalo Bills for four years and $104 million, $70 million of which is guaranteed. Diggs still has two years left on his contract, so this deal locks him in Buffalo for another six years.

The former Maryland standout has had back-to-back seasons with over 100 receptions and over 1,000 receiving yards. He’s also had a combined 18 touchdowns in those two seasons. Diggs was named to the pro bowl in both of those seasons and in 2020 was a First Team All-Pro.

Diggs played at Maryland from 2012-14. In 2014, he was named All-Big Ten second team by the coaches. The Minnesota Vikings drafted Diggs in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and the receiver has been with Buffalo since the 2020 season.

In other news

The original story on Kevin Willard’s hiring to be the next Maryland men’s basketball head coach has been updated with financial terms after Testudo Times received the information through a public records request.

Joseph Lotano previewed No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s upcoming matchup against Penn State.

Maryland football held its first padded practice yesterday.

Maryland men’s basketball released a hype video about Kevin Willard and the future of the program.

Maryland softball continues to shine this season.

Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn went on the Big Ten Network to talk about the team's best start to a season in program history.

Maryland women’s soccer is having its Alumni Day this Saturday.

Next Up In Maryland Football

