MM 4.6: Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse stars Logan Wisnauskas, Emily Sterling, given Big Ten weekly honors

Maryland men’s lacrosse fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas was awarded Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors and junior goalie Emily Sterling of the Maryland women’s lacrosse program was given Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the programs announced earlier this week.

Wisnauskas, who now owns 10 career Big Ten weekly honors, now has won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the week honor for the seventh time ever. He posted six points, off three goals and three assists, in the 20-12 win against Michigan last Saturday.

The attacker leads the Terps in points this season with 51 and is now just three points away from passing Jared Bernhardt as the all-time point leader in program history. Wisnauskas is just 12 points from surpassing the 300-point mark in his career.

Then looking at Sterling, this week’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week selection, she recorded two more stellar outings for the Terps this past week. She made a combined 18 saves and allowed only nine goals in Maryland’s two victories over Georgetown and No. 20 Johns Hopkins.

The Terps only allowed three goals in the 12-goal win against Georgetown. Sterling then had a career-high 12 saves against the Blue Jays on the road in what was a dominant 17-6 triumph.

Sterling is the country’s leader in save percentage with a mark of .544 and she also happens to be second in the nation with a 7.37 goals-against average. Maryland’s defense as a whole ranks third in the nation, giving up an average of 7.45 goals per game, right around Sterling’s mark.

In other news

Ben Dickson wrote about Maryland women’s basketball star guard Ashley Owusu, guard Taisiya Kozlova and forward/guard Angel Reese entering the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Dylan Spilko shared his piece on Grant Billmeier getting hired as an assistant coach for the Maryland men’s basketball program under head coach Kevin Willard.

Colin McNamara covered Maryland baseball’s 8-5 win over George Mason in College Park.

Maryland men's basketball shared its condolences regarding the passing of Maryland Hall of Famer Gene Shue.

Maryland baseball shared first baseman Maxwell Costes’ two-run home run against George Mason on Tuesday.

Maryland women’s tennis shared a piece about freshman Kallista Liu.

Maryland softball shared a recap from its series win over Iowa.

