Maryland women’s basketball forward Angel Reese to enter transfer portal

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore forward/guard Angel Reese will enter the transfer portal. InsideMDSports’ Jeff Ermann was the first to report it, and a team spokesperson confirmed the news to Testudo Times.

The news comes as a massive shock to people outside the program, as Reese joined star point guard Ashley Owusu and sparingly-used sophomore Taisiya Kozlova in the portal within a span of 11 hours. Owusu posted news of her transfer on Twitter at 9:04 a.m. ET, Kozlova announced via Instagram around noon and the initial report of Reese’s transfer surfaced at 7:43 p.m.

A team spokesperson also confirmed that guard Channise Lewis — a career 4.8 point per game scorer that did not play in 2021-22 due to injuries — entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Reese emerged into a superstar for Maryland this season, leading the Terps with 17.8 points per game, 10.6 rebounds per game and 36 blocks. The Baltimore native also finished the season averaging 5.3 offensive rebounds per game, a mark that ranked second in the entire nation.

Reese, the former No. 2 recruit in the class of 2020 and the highest-ranked recruit in Maryland program history, was recognized on both the Big Ten and the national level. Her play earned All-Big Ten First Team and AP Third Team All-America honors. Reese missed 14 games during her 2020-21 freshman campaign with a foot injury, but she took a gigantic step forward during her sophomore season.

On March 26, just hours after Maryland’s season ended with a loss to Stanford in the Sweet 16, Reese tweeted, “We’ll be back, I’ll be back, TRUST ME..” It is unclear what has changed between now and then, but Reese’s transfer along with those of her teammates automatically raises questions surrounding the program.

Outside of the women’s basketball program, Reese’s departure could have implications. Her younger brother, Julian, is poised to be a major part of the Maryland men’s basketball team as just a sophomore next season.

Head coach Brenda Frese has lost four starters since the season ended; graduate students Chloe Bibby and Katie Benzan exhausted their eligibility in addition to the Owusu and Reese news.

As of now, Frese only returns junior guard Diamond Miller, freshman guard Shyanne Sellers, junior guard/forward Faith Masonius, redshirt junior forward Mimi Collins and freshman forward Emma Chardon to next year’s team. Florida transfer guard Lavender Briggs, who joined the team in the spring, is also slated to return. Guards Mila Reynolds and Ava Sciolla will join the Terps as freshmen this fall, but Frese will have a significant part of her roster to fill this offseason.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect Channise Lewis has also entered the transfer portal.