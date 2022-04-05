Maryland men’s basketball hires Grant Billmeier as an assistant coach

Maryland men’s basketball made another addition to its coaching staff Tuesday as it was announced that Grant Billmeier will be joining the program as an assistant coach.

Billmeier, who worked with newly-hired Maryland head coach Kevin Willard at Seton Hall for 11 seasons, is now the Terps’ third assistant coach. He will be with fellow assistants Tony Skinn and David Cox.

“Continuing to work alongside Coach Willard is very special to me,” Billmeier said per release. “We have won together and built a winning culture together. Being able to do that at Maryland is something I am very excited about. I can’t wait to get started recruiting the newest Terps and helping the players develop into some of the best in the Big Ten and the country.”

Billmeier was on Willard’s staff as an assistant coach at Seton Hall from 2015-21. He helped the Pirates to two Big East championships during his tenure. Billmeier was most recently given the title of associate head coach for the 2021-22 season. Seton Hall was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I am excited that Grant will be joining us at Maryland,” Willard in the release. “I have known and worked with Grant for many years. He has a championship background and experience in developing some of the most skilled bigmen in the country. He has strong recruiting connections in the Northeast and nationally and will help bring some of the best talent to College Park. We welcome, Grant and his family to Maryland.”

Billmeier is a highly-regarded assistant, having been ranked second in a Big East poll that listed the top assistant coaches in the conference in 2020.

He opted to join Willard’s staff at Maryland, despite a popular face entering the Seton Hall program for the 2022-23 season. NCAA Tournament Cinderella team Saint Peter’s, whose former head is Shaheen Holloway, will be the Pirates’ next head coach.